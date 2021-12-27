Biotricity Completes $12 Million Non-Dilutive Debt Financing

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2021) - Radient Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RTI) ("Radient" or the "Company"), a commercial manufacturer of diverse, novel and high-quality cannabis extracts and packaged products, announces that it has upsized and closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering"). For more information about the Offering, please see the Company's press release dated December 15, 2021, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company has issued 20,880,714 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,252,842. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share at any time prior to June 30, 2023. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for growth initiatives and general corporate purposes. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Offering.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO