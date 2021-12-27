ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biotricity Completes $12 Million Non-Dilutive Debt Financing

 5 days ago

Capital infusion to finance inventory and annual recurring revenue subscriptions replaces expiring debt with more favorable terms. 5-year term deal strengthens balance sheet, positions company for multiple new...

How To Compound Your Income in 2022

This was the year of the side hustle, and if you want to read about the power of multiple revenue streams, you won't have to look far to find one. But, if working more isn't an option or if a side...
MARKETS
Allied Motion (AMOT) Acquires Spectrum Controls for $70M in Cash and Stock

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) ("Allied Motion" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions for the global market, announced today that it has acquired Spectrum Controls, Inc. ("Spectrum"), an innovator and manufacturer of a wide variety of Industrial I/O and Universal Communications Gateway products. The purchase price was $70 million, of which $45 million was paid at closing with a combination of $27 million in cash and the remainder in the Company's common stock at a price of $35.82 per share. The remaining $25 million will be paid in two equal payments in 2022 and 2023 comprised of 50% cash and 50% stock.
BUSINESS
Azure Power (AZRE) Announces Rights Offering for Equity Shares

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE), an independent renewable power producer in India, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a rights offering to raise proceeds of up to $249,938,599. Pursuant to the rights offering, each shareholder of the Company will receive one non-transferable subscription right (a "Right") for each equity share, par value $0.000625 per share (an "Equity Share") held as of 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on January 6, 2022 (the "Record Date"). The rights offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, and this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the Company's securities.
MARKETS
Radient Announces Closing of Upsized Private Placement Financing and Announces Shares for Debt Settlements

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2021) - Radient Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RTI) ("Radient" or the "Company"), a commercial manufacturer of diverse, novel and high-quality cannabis extracts and packaged products, announces that it has upsized and closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering"). For more information about the Offering, please see the Company's press release dated December 15, 2021, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company has issued 20,880,714 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,252,842. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share at any time prior to June 30, 2023. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for growth initiatives and general corporate purposes. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Offering.
BUSINESS
BitNile (NILE) Announces $52.2M in Secured Debt Financing

BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company ("BitNile" or the "Company") announced today that it has sold $58.4 million of principal face amount 10% Original Issuance Discount Promissory Notes (the "Notes") to sophisticated investors for $52.2 million (the "Financing"). The Notes are due and payable on March 31, 2022, accrue interest at the rate of 8% per annum and are secured by a majority of the assets of the Company, as well as a pledge of the equity interests in the Company's subsidiaries.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IPO for SPAC Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (BFRA) Opens at $9.89

Today's IPO for SPAC Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BFAC) (NYSE: BFAC-U) opened for trading at $9.89 after pricing 30,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. acquisition,...
MARKETS
Rehoboth approves refinancing of $18 million in debt

Between the sale of city-owned property, realized parking revenue and expected accommodations tax revenue, 2021 had already been a banner year for Rehoboth Beach finances. Now, the city has capped the year by consolidating and refinancing two loans, which is expected to save the city roughly $1.75 million over the life of those loans.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
T. Rowe Price completes $4.2 billion acquisition of New York investment firm

T. Rowe Price Group has completed its planned acquisition of New York-based Oak Hill Advisors for $4.2 billion, making its first big expansion into private markets as it looks to grow beyond its better-known mutual fund retirement business. The Baltimore-based money management firm said Wednesday it acquired 100% of the equity of Oak Hill, an alternative credit manager with $53 billion of ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Business
Economy
Markets
Trademarks
Karus Gold Completes C$237,270 Financings

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2021) - Karus Gold Corp. ("Karus Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has closed two financings with total gross proceeds of $237,270 (the "Offering"). The first offering was by way of a private placement issuing 281,400 units (a "Unit") at a price of C$0.55 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$154,770 in connection with an Offering Memorandum ("OM") that was filed on SEDAR under the profile of the Company, which can be viewed or downloaded at www.sedar.com. The second financing was a private placement for 150,000 Units at a price of C$0.55 per Unit for gross proceeds of $82,500. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, where each whole warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share for a period of 24 months at a price of $0.85 per common share.
MARKETS
FirstDigital Telecom Completes Senior Debt Financing

FirstDigital Telecom, a leading fiber-based carrier in the western United States, today announced that it has raise debt financing from a group of leading investors (“the lenders”), including AllianceBernstein, Deutsche Bank, Guggenheim and Webster Bank. As a result of the transaction, FirstDigital has recapitalized its balance sheet with...
BUSINESS
Biotricity Expands Distribution of New Bioheart Device on Amazon.com

New Heart Monitoring Solution Delivers Personalized Heart Health Insights Directly to Your Smartphone. Now Easy to Buy and Use: No Prescription Needed for Advanced Heart and Lifestyle Solution. REDWOOD CITY, CA /...
ELECTRONICS
Biotricity on the rise after announcing $12M debt financing

Biotricity (BTCY +7.3%) is trading higher after the company announced the completion of a $12M non-convertible debt financing provided by SWK Funding LLC (NASDAQ:SWKH). Per the contractual terms, the health tech company will have an initial interest-only period of two years extendable to three years with a 40% principal balloon payment scheduled at the end of the five-year term of the loan.
STOCKS
Eyman assets to be sold to satisfy $5M million debt

SEATTLE — Initiative promoter Tim Eyman, who earlier this year was found liable for years of violations of Washington’s campaign finance laws and owes the state more than $5 million, is facing the court-ordered sale of his assets. Eyman is required to make monthly $10,000 payments to pay...
Digital roadside assistance startup raises $75M in debt financing

Urgently Inc. — the Vienna company that aims to upend the roadside assistance industry — has taken on $75 million in debt financing to further the company’s growth, including "aggressively" expanding the company’s footprint in the U.S., it said in a press release Wednesday. The financing...
BUSINESS
Arcutis Secures $225M Debt Financing To Fund Potential Launch Of Roflumilast

This additional capital further strengthens Arcutis' balance sheet before a potential 2022 FDA approval & launch of topical roflumilast cream in plaque psoriasis and three 2022 pivotal data readouts in skin disorder trials. This non-dilutive financing commitment extends the Company's cash runway into 2024. Under the terms of this loan...
MARKETS
Graphite One 2021 Year in Review Completed Financing Totaling $30 Million; Continues to Rapidly Advance the Largest Known, Highest Grade Graphite Deposit in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2021 / Graphite One Inc. (TSXV:GPH)(OTCQX:GPHOF)('Graphite One' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide the Company's 2021 year in review. It has been a momentous year for Graphite One as the Company continues to rapidly advance the largest known and highest-grade graphite deposit in the United States.
BUSINESS
Fulcrum BioEnergy Completes $375 Million Offering of Indiana Finance Authority Environmental Improvement Revenue Bonds

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc., a pioneer in the production of low-carbon transportation fuels, announced today the completion of an interim financing to fund Fulcrum's second waste-to-fuels project, culminating in the issuance by the Indiana Finance Authority of $375 million of Environmental Improvement Revenue Bonds (Bonds) through Fulcrum's wholly owned subsidiary Fulcrum Centerpoint, LLC (Centerpoint). Proceeds from the offering will be held in escrow with the Bonds subject to a mandatory tender for purchase on November 15, 2022. Fulcrum expects to refinance the bonds on or before November 15, 2022. The transaction was led by Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Avalon Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $1,384,000

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2021) - Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement today consisting of 9,099,994 flow-through units at a price of $0.12 per unit and 2,920,000 non-flow-through units at a price of $0.10 per unit for gross proceeds of $1,384,000.
BUSINESS

