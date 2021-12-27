ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

FactSet (FDS) Acquires CUSIP Global Services from S&P Global (SPGI) for $1.925B Cash

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

FactSet (NYSE: FDS) (NASDAQ: FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information and analytical applications, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CUSIP Global Services...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

KeyBanc Downgrades Oracle (ORCL) to Sector Weight Following 'Non-Strategic' $28 Billion Acquisition of Cerner

KeyBanc analyst Michael Turits downgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) to Sector Weight from Overweight following the $28.3 billion acquisition of Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN). The all-cash deal is seen as "accretive but non-strategic" and would be "near-term...
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

Factset to Acquire CUSIP Global Services from S&P; Shares Rise

Factset Research (NYSE: FDS) has inked a deal to acquire CUSIP Global Services (CGS) from S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) in an all-cash transaction worth $1.925 billion. FactSet Research is a U.S.-based financial data and software company, which provides integrated financial information, analytical applications...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

FactSet to pay more than $1.9 billion in cash to buy CUSIP Global Services from S&P Global

FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS, +0.92% announced Monday an agreement to buy CUSIP Global Services (CGS) from S&P Global Inc. for $1.925 billion in cash. FactSet said it will fund the deal through a combination of cash-on-hand and committed financing. The deal is expected to close during the first quarter of 2022. FactSet said CGS, which has annual revenue of about $175 million, manages a database of 60 data elements identifying more than 50 million global financial instruments. "CGS is a unique asset with tremendous market recognition providing deep alliances across the financial industry," said FactSet Chief Executive Phil Snow. "Its core competency in securities identification aligns well with FactSet's industry leading data management capabilities." Shares of FactSet and S&P Global were still inactive in premarket trading. So far this year, FactSet's stock has soared 44.2% and S&P Global shares have run up 44.1%, while the S&P 500.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

News Corp to pay $295 million in cash to buy Base Chemicals from S&P Global, IHS Markit

News Corp NWS, +1.37% announced Monday an agreement to buy the Base Chemicals business from S&P Global Inc. for $295 million in cash. Base Chemicals, which is known for its pricing data, insights, analysis and forecasting capabilities for base chemicals, has about 185 employees and was expected to generate about $65 million in revenue for the fiscal year ended Nov. 30. "We are delighted with the opportunistic acquisition of Base Chemicals, which complements our purchase of OPIS, and will certainly strengthen the highly profitable and decidedly digital Professional Information Business at Dow Jones," said News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson. "From setting price benchmarks for chemicals, to tracking renewables and monitoring resource trends that impact most companies, we expect the incomparable intelligence of Base Chemicals, combined with the news and analysis of Dow Jones, will be formidable and lucrative." News Corp is the parent of Dow Jones and MarketWatch, the publisher of this report. The deal comes after the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority requested IHS Markit divest the business as part of the S&P Global and IHS Markit merger plans. News Corp's stock, which rose 0.2% in premarket trading, has advanced 26.9% year to date through Thursday, while the S&P 500.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

SVB Leerink Downgrades Allakos Inc. (ALLK) to Market Perform

SVB Leerink analyst Thomas Smith downgraded Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) from Outperform to Market Perform with a price target of $17.00 (from $150.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Allakos Inc. click here. For more ratings news on Allakos Inc. click here. Shares of Allakos Inc. closed...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend; 0.4% Yield

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share, or $0.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 12, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 5,...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades SolarWinds (SWI) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty downgraded SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI) from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $16.00 (from $23.00). The analyst comments "SolarWinds is a Network and Infrastructure Management company that offers on premise, private cloud and public cloud solutions to organizations of all sizes. Digital transformations have put software front and center for companies, increasing the importance of the solutions that monitor and ensure that the software is running efficiently and effectively. SWI is shifting its product portfolio towards observability. Taken together, SolarWinds estimates this is a $60B market opportunity by 2025. SWI distinguishes itself from other software vendors through its low-cost, easy-to-use solutions that require no professional services. The inside sales motion allows SWI to have some of the best margins in the software space. SWI is working its way back from the December 2020 breach, and renewal rates have outperformed our expectations in 2021. But now that the MSP business has been successfully spun off, we see SWI as a mid-single-digit grower with some margin expansion. Looking at our new DCF analysis, we think that leads to a low double-digit cash flow grower that over the 10-year horizon will decelerate to high single digits. That points to a price target of $16 and a return more commensurate with our overall coverage. Hence, we are downgrading SolarWinds to N with Dec-22 PT of $16 (down from $23)."
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) inched 0.95% higher to $253.98 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $243.51 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cisco Systems (CSCO) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend; 2.5% Yield

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share, or $1.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 26, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 5, 2022,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wolfe Research Downgrades Docusign Inc. (DOCU) to Peerperform

Wolfe Research analyst Daniel Ives downgraded Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) from Outperform to Peerperform with a price target of $140.00 (from $275.00). The analyst comments "We started this year believing that DOCU would be able to maintain high growth on difficult pandemic comps and that the pandemic cohort would behave as previous ones. The third quarter performance broke that thesis and we now believe that there was likely a tremendous pull-forward of buying activity that has created a very tough growth comp for the company over the next few quarters. We have taken a stab at a fairly rigorous billings based waterfall model that we now believe points to growth rates of mid and low 20’s for the next two years. With Friday’s move down and the stock now trading at 8.5x EV/CY23 Revs, Why are we Downgrading? The answer is that in addition to adjusting our models, our conversations with management suggest that the GTM issues are likely to have a longer duration and thus we do not see a catalyst in the next few quarters for shares to re-rate higher. Furthermore, we believe that there is more risk to the downside given growth issues that cause meaningful de-ratings could compound (rep attrition increases, causing further headwinds to reset growth). Finally given management’s decision to further increase GTM investments, margins next year are likely to also be on a downward trajectory which we view as likely to further shake investor confidence around long term profitability. We remain bullish on the long-term digital signature and even the Agreement Cloud market opportunity but given de-rating in growth and lack of near term catalysts we move to the sidelines until evidence of rebounding execution is clear."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Allied Motion (AMOT) Acquires Spectrum Controls for $70M in Cash and Stock

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) ("Allied Motion" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions for the global market, announced today that it has acquired Spectrum Controls, Inc. ("Spectrum"), an innovator and manufacturer of a wide variety of Industrial I/O and Universal Communications Gateway products. The purchase price was $70 million, of which $45 million was paid at closing with a combination of $27 million in cash and the remainder in the Company's common stock at a price of $35.82 per share. The remaining $25 million will be paid in two equal payments in 2022 and 2023 comprised of 50% cash and 50% stock.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (BFRA) Opens at $9.89

Today's IPO for SPAC Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BFAC) (NYSE: BFAC-U) opened for trading at $9.89 after pricing 30,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Paychex (PAYX) Stock Pops on FQ2 Beat, Analyst Positive

Shares of Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) are up nearly 4% in pre-open Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected FQ2 results. Paychex EPS of $0.91 to top the analyst estimate of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Rubicon Technologies is merging with Founder SPAC (FOUN) - DJ

Waste and recycling platform Rubicon Technologies is merging with Founder SPAC (NASDAQ: FOUN) at a valuation of roughly $2 billion, according to Dow Jones. A deal is expected to be unveiled Thursday.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Entegris (ENTG) to Acquire CMC Materials (CCMP) for $6.5B in Cash and Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) and CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCMP) today announced a definitive merger agreement under which Entegris will acquire CMC Materials in a cash and stock transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $6.5 billion.
BUSINESS

