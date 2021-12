Joel Embiid put the Sixers on his shoulders and carried them to victory on Tuesday night, making sure Philly came away with a 114-109 win over the undermanned Raptors. • The Raptors have been able to give Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid a lot of problems over the years, in part due to individual players and in part due to their game-to-game prep, which has stood out from the pack during the Nick Nurse era. But even though they struggled to execute at times early, it felt like the Sixers came in with a coherent gameplan and plan of attack with the starters, and it allowed Embiid to get off to a good start on the road.

