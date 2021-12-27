ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

New Year's Eve Celebration

Greater Milwaukee Today
 4 days ago

3-2-1-Happy New Year! Join us for New Year’s Eve Celebrations at Lake...

NBC Washington

Where to See New Year's Eve Fireworks Near the DC Area

2021 will go out with a bang, and there are some great spots to watch fireworks in the Washington, D.C., area. Annapolis and Alexandria will host their annual shows, plus Merriweather Post Pavilion will have fireworks early so the little ones can enjoy. By New Year’s standards, we’ll have great...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WISH-TV

Bars owner in Indianapolis prepares for New Year’s Eve during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bars and restaurants have taken a significant hit during the pandemic with COVID-19 regulations. But in Marion County, where the health department’s capacity and mask restrictions are no longer in place, small businesses could make up for any losses in the new year. The New Year’s Eve countdown begins now for the owner of the Burnside Inn on Mass Ave bar.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS New York

Are New Year’s Eve Traditions A Thing Of The Past Because Of The Pandemic?

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Whether you’re staying home or heading out, many of us have longstanding traditions for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. CBS2’s Nick Caloway went to find out if the pandemic is affecting those traditions. A world away from the bright lights of Times Square, Caloway found people in Union Square preparing for a more subdued celebration. “We stay in and we have hot chocolate,” said East Harlem resident Krissy Fantasia. “And pizza,” said Isabella Rourke. “Soul food, sometimes. One of the old soul food dishes. I’ve got to change it around, and see how creative I’m going to be with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Confetti Tested In Times Square Ahead Of New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – More preparations were made for New Year’s Eve in Times Square Wednesday morning. Multicolored confetti rained down from the marquee of the Hard Rock Cafe in a test run for ringing in 2022. That’s when 3,000 pounds of confetti will be released. “As the ball drops 75 feet in 60 seconds, the numerals will light up and a blizzard of confetti will blanket Times Square in celebration. We’re here today to make sure that that looks great for the entire world,” an organizer said. The confetti will include thousands of wishes from people who have submitted them on actual confetti at the New Year’s Eve wishing wall in Times Square.
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: These Sites Are Delivering Booze to Your Door for New Year’s Eve

If you’ve found yourself reaching for booze to get you through the last year, you’re not alone. Research has shown a huge spike in online alcohol sales in 2021, as people tap into subscription sites and delivery services to have beer, wine, and liquor shipped directly to their doors. If you’re hosting in-person parties and gatherings again, consider getting your favorite celebrity tequila, spirit or bottle of wine delivered in a safe and convenient way. Drizly, an alcohol delivery service that touts drop-offs in 60 minutes or less, reports that sales were up a whopping 437% since last summer, compared to what...
DRINKS
grmag.com

Owner closing salon on New Year’s Eve

The owner of the 7-year-old JoJo’s House of Beauty is closing the salon’s doors on Dec. 31. Josephine White, owner of JoJo’s House of Beauty, at 1801 44th St. SE in Grand Rapids, said in a Facebook post on Monday, Dec. 27, she will close the business on the last day of 2021.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
bocamag.com

Where To Celebrate New Year’s Eve in South Florida This Year

It’s time to ring in 2022. But don’t fret if you’re still not sure where you’ll be at the stroke of midnight, with a glass of bubbly in hand. We’ve got you covered with a festive list of ideas (that we’ll update as new parties and menus are announced). Cheers to you and to 2022!
FLORIDA STATE
addisonmagazine.com

Where to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in the Corridor

How is it almost 2022 already? Celebrate the start of a New Year in style by checking out one of the awesome parties happening around the Corridor. From upscale dinners to live shows to cool bar parties with live music, there is plenty to do on Dec. 31 this year. Dress in your glittering NYE looks, wear your most striking makeup, and get ready for a night on the town with friends or a date! Check out a list of a few of our favorite things to do on New Year’s Eve, below.
CELEBRATIONS

