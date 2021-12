Phil Mickelson said on Twitter on Wednesday that he has won the $8 million grand prize for the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program. A well-placed source confirmed Mickelson's likely victory to Golf Digest, though the results don't become official until Dec. 31 after all of the metirics are calculated and autheticated by an independent auditor. They official results won't be revealed until mid-February, when the tour will distribute a list of the top 10 to its membership. The list will not be made public, though there is little doubt that the information will eventually find its way to the media.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO