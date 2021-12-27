ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Envista Holdings Corp. (NVST) Granted FDA 510(k) Clearance for the Nobel Biocare N1 Implant System

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) ("Envista") today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Nobel Biocare N1™ implant system. Boasting a biologically driven design of components and forward-thinking...

FDA clears Nobel Biocare’s N1 implant system

The N1 system includes an implant designed for immediate placement and predictable insertion torques, providing a trioval conical connection for the abutment to slide into place. Additionally, the system has an emergence profile designed for soft tissue maintenance. It includes the OsseoShaper implant for redefining site preparation and reshaping implantology...
Nobel Biocare Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for the Nobel Biocare N1™ Implant System

BREA, Calif., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) ("Envista") today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Nobel Biocare N1™ implant system. Boasting a biologically driven design of components and forward-thinking treatment protocols, the N1™ implant system represents a significant step forward in patient-centric implant solutions.
Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) Granted 510(k) Clearance of MT Cap Technology

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) announced today that they have received 510(k) clearance on their MT Cap technology for NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. A limited launch of the technology will begin in the coming weeks, with a national rollout in Q1 2022.
UK Approves Pfizer's (PFE) Covid-19 Oral Drug Paxlovid

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) today issued a Conditional Marketing Authorisation (CMA) for Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) Covid-19 oral drug Paxlovid.
Bioventus (BVS) Granted US FDA Clearance for BoneScalpel Access

Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS), a global leader in innovations for active healing, announced the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 510(k) clearance for the Company's neXus® BoneScalpel® Access™ handpiece. The BoneScalpel Access handpiece is powered by the neXus Ultrasonic Surgical Aspirator System, a next-generation integrated ultrasonic surgical platform driven by a proprietary digital algorithm resulting in more power, versatility, and control. The neXus system combines all the features of soft and hard (e.g. bone) tissue removal into a single fully integrated offering.
bluebird bio (BLUE) Granted FDA Priority Review of Biologics License Application for eli-cel Gene Therapy

bluebird bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLUE) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for priority review the Biologics License Application (BLA) for elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel, Lenti-D®), the company's gene therapy for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD) in patients less than 18 years of age. Eli-cel is an investigational one-time gene therapy, custom-designed to treat the underlying cause of this irreversible neurodegenerative disease and to stabilize neurologic function. The agency set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of June 17, 2022.
Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
Maryland Begins Offering FDA-Authorized Pills To Treat COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is distributing 4,500 courses of FDA-authorized prescription pills intended to help high-risk COVID-19 patients ward off serious illness, the state Department of Health announced Friday. Paxlovid, Pfizer's antiviral drug, and Molnupiravir, Merck's antiviral medicine, were recently authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use in patients with risk factors for serious disease caused by COVID-19. The medicines started arriving at pharmacies Thursday, and the state said it is working with clinics, pharmacies and long-term care facilities to distribute the medications statewide over the next two weeks.
Allied Motion (AMOT) Acquires Spectrum Controls for $70M in Cash and Stock

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) ("Allied Motion" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions for the global market, announced today that it has acquired Spectrum Controls, Inc. ("Spectrum"), an innovator and manufacturer of a wide variety of Industrial I/O and Universal Communications Gateway products. The purchase price was $70 million, of which $45 million was paid at closing with a combination of $27 million in cash and the remainder in the Company's common stock at a price of $35.82 per share. The remaining $25 million will be paid in two equal payments in 2022 and 2023 comprised of 50% cash and 50% stock.
KeyBanc Downgrades Oracle (ORCL) to Sector Weight Following 'Non-Strategic' $28 Billion Acquisition of Cerner

KeyBanc analyst Michael Turits downgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) to Sector Weight from Overweight following the $28.3 billion acquisition of Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN). The all-cash deal is seen as "accretive but non-strategic"
Agilent Technologies (A) Raises Quarterly Dividend 8.2% to $0.21; 0.5% Yield

Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, or $0.84 annualized. This is an 8.2% increase from the prior dividend of $0.194. The dividend will be payable on January 26, 2022, to stockholders...
Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend; 5% Yield

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share, or $0.92 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 18, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 4, 2022
UPDATE: Jefferies Downgrades Adagio (ADGI) to Hold

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee downgraded Adagio (NASDAQ: ADGI) from Buy to Hold with a price target of $10.00. The analyst comments "ADGI's lead drug, ADG20 is currently in Phase III for treatment and prevention of CV-19. We moved to HOLD w/ a $10 PT due to uncertainty around next steps and development plan given the antibody does have reduced neutralization against omicron virus (although it does have some activity and at least appears similar to other antibodies on Omicron). The issue is it will take a lot of time to get more answers and we predict the Phase III timeline may be delayed due to shifting into new countries and to avoid Omicron; so the timing is likely to be delayed to H2:22. Possible interim analysis in Q1 could present some risk. We acknowledge significant uncertainty of role the drug will play in a future pandemic. On a positive, the drug is expected to be very good on CV-19 "ex-omicron" and assuming they can run a phase III ex-omicron they should have very good phase III results. Stock was very interesting near cash levels around $5 but has since doubled back up to $10 and uncertainty abounds."
UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades SolarWinds (SWI) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty downgraded SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI) from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $16.00 (from $23.00). The analyst comments "SolarWinds is a Network and Infrastructure Management company that offers on premise, private cloud and public cloud solutions to organizations of all sizes. Digital transformations have put software front and center for companies, increasing the importance of the solutions that monitor and ensure that the software is running efficiently and effectively. SWI is shifting its product portfolio towards observability. Taken together, SolarWinds estimates this is a $60B market opportunity by 2025. SWI distinguishes itself from other software vendors through its low-cost, easy-to-use solutions that require no professional services. The inside sales motion allows SWI to have some of the best margins in the software space. SWI is working its way back from the December 2020 breach, and renewal rates have outperformed our expectations in 2021. But now that the MSP business has been successfully spun off, we see SWI as a mid-single-digit grower with some margin expansion. Looking at our new DCF analysis, we think that leads to a low double-digit cash flow grower that over the 10-year horizon will decelerate to high single digits. That points to a price target of $16 and a return more commensurate with our overall coverage. Hence, we are downgrading SolarWinds to N with Dec-22 PT of $16 (down from $23)."
Saratoga Investment (SAR) Raises Quarterly Dividend 1.9% to $0.53; 7.4% Yield

Saratoga Investment (NYSE: SAR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, or $2.12 annualized. This is a 1.9% increase from the prior dividend of $0.52. The dividend will be payable on January 19, 2022, to stockholders...
