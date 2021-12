Motorcyclist killed after crashing into concrete wall in Brevard County

A Central Florida driver is dead after crashing into a concrete barrier.

The crash happened at the Pineda Causeway and Patrick Dr. in Brevard County around 2:40 a.m., according to Lt. Kim Montes.

The victim traveled westbound on Pineda Causeway when he struck the barrier wall.

The rider was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead on the scene, according to Lt. Kim Montes.

FHP is investigating the crash.