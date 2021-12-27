BridgeBio Failure a Positive for Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) - Stifel

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell initiates coverage on Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $6.00. The analyst comments "Having recently pivoted its business strategy through a company acquisition, Acasti is now focused on the development of medicines for rare conditions. Although the therapeutic areas targeted by its candidates differ widely, by virtue of providing innovative delivery of validated and well-known drugs, each may offer meaningful advantages over standard-of-care while mitigating development risk and cost. We look forward to respective entry of GTX-104 and GTX-102 into Phase 3 evaluation for subarachnoid hemorrhage and for ataxia-telangiectasia following 2H22 PK bridging data. GTX-101 is on track to enter Phase 2 for post-herpetic neuralgia in late 2022. With shares trading near cash levels, yet current resources sufficient to achieve key development milestones across the pipeline over 2022-23E, we recommend investors build a position."

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 19 HOURS AGO