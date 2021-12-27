ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BridgeBio Failure a Positive for Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) - Stifel

Stifel analyst Paul Matteis said BridgeBio Pharma's (NASDAQ: BBIO) failure...

StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Oppenheimer Starts Acasti Pharma (ACST) at Outperform

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell initiates coverage on Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $6.00. The analyst comments "Having recently pivoted its business strategy through a company acquisition, Acasti is now focused on the development of medicines for rare conditions. Although the therapeutic areas targeted by its candidates differ widely, by virtue of providing innovative delivery of validated and well-known drugs, each may offer meaningful advantages over standard-of-care while mitigating development risk and cost. We look forward to respective entry of GTX-104 and GTX-102 into Phase 3 evaluation for subarachnoid hemorrhage and for ataxia-telangiectasia following 2H22 PK bridging data. GTX-101 is on track to enter Phase 2 for post-herpetic neuralgia in late 2022. With shares trading near cash levels, yet current resources sufficient to achieve key development milestones across the pipeline over 2022-23E, we recommend investors build a position."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

JMP Securities Downgrades Peloton Interactive (PTON) to Market Perform

JMP Securities analyst Anrew Boone downgraded Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stifel's List Of Top Tech Supply Chain Picks For 2022

Stifel analyst Matthew Sheerin said demand signals in the technology supply chain "remain quite strong for 2022." However, Sheerin expects ongoing supply shortages to persist through the first half. Meanwhile, he sees this setting the stage for a solid second half in the space. In terms of his top picks...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Biogen shares slump after Samsung Biologics denial of buyout report

Biogen shares slumped 5% in early premarket action after Samsung Biologics called a media report it was about to buy the U.S. company "not true." The brief statement didn't elaborate on what was inaccurate about the Korean Economic Daily report which said Biogen could be purchased for about $42 billion, which boosted the Alzheimer drug maker stock by 9% on Wednesday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Pfizer Whale Trades For December 29

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Pfizer. Looking at options history for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Why Bridgebio Pharma Stock Is Imploding on Monday

This morning, Bridgebio Pharma reported long-awaited phase 3 trial results for its lead candidate, acoramidis. The stock is tanking today because the results suggest acoramidis doesn't improve outcomes for patients with a rare, progressive heart condition. A similar treatment that Pfizer launched in 2019 called Vyndamax succeeded on the same...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Rises 1%; BridgeBio Pharma Shares Plunge

Midway through trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.54% to 36,146.21 while the NASDAQ rose 1.04% to 15,815.70. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.87% to 4,766.92. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 53,222,420 cases with around 837,850 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,793,330 cases and 479,990 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,239,430 COVID-19 cases with 618,480 deaths. In total, there were at least 280,391,180 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,418,560 deaths.
STOCKS
investing.com

Pre-Market Movers: Godaddy Pops, Didi, Airlines, and BridgeBio Pharma Sell Off

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in pre-market trade on Monday, December 27th. Prices as of 8:45am ET, please refresh to see updated pricing. Didi Global Inc ADR (NYSE: DIDI ) is down 2.5% after reports they extended the lock-up expiration indefinitely, preventing employees from selling shares. China stocks are also in focus with news of the government's new regulations that allow overseas listings but make them harder. Alibaba (NYSE: BABA ) is down .6%, while Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU ) is down 1% and JD.com (NASDAQ: JD ) is down 1.4%.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) PT Lowered to $29 at Stifel on Accounting Error

Stifel analyst Shlomo Rosenbaum lowered the price target on Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) to $29.00 (from $32.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cantor Fitzgerald Starts Vincerx Pharma (VINC) at Overweight

Cantor Fitzgerald initiates coverage on Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ: VINC) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Why did BridgeBio Pharma stock go down today? Pending late-stage data

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO -9.8%) has recorded its sharpest intraday loss since January as the company prepares to report topline results from a late-stage trial for Acoramidis. Also called AG10, Acoramidis is its candidate for rare heart disease, transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM). Data after an early look at Part A of...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Alnylam Pharma slips despite plans for Alzheimer’s disease study in 2022

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY -5.0%) is trading lower despite the company’s newly announced plans to begin an early-stage study for its Alzheimer’s disease (AD) candidate, ALN-APP. Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Alnylam (NASDAQ:ALNY), focused on RNAi therapeutics, has already submitted a Clinical Trial Authorization (CTA) application to the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare...
CAMBRIDGE, MA

