ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG ANNOUNCES $739,759 SETTLEMENT WITH MANCHESTER PEDIATRIC ASSOCIATES OVER FALSE MEDICAID BILLING
Hartford, CT) — Attorney General William Tong announced a $739,759.52 Connecticut False Claims Act settlement with Manchester Pediatric Associates, LLC (MPA), and its owner, Dr. Swathanthra Melekote to resolve allegations that MPA submitted false and fraudulent claims between January 2015 and May 2021 that resulted in overbilling the Connecticut Medicaid...www.doingitlocal.com
Comments / 0