On December 22, 2021, the first clinical case using HighLife transseptal mitral valve replacement technology was successfully carried out in Asia. The implantation of Peijia’s Highlife TSMVR system was performed by Professor Mao Chen and his team of West China Medical Center of Sichuan University as part of a research clinical trial. The patient is a 74-year-old female who was recently hospitalized for recurrent acute left heart failure, as well as persistent atrial fibrillation, hypertension, diabetes and other medical illnesses. The operation went smoothly with optimal positioning and good post-procedural outcome. The mitral valve regurgitation was eliminated immediately after the procedure with no LVOT obstruction. The patient has been recovering well, and was transferred from the intensive care unit (ICU) to a general ward the next day with normal cardiac function. She was discharged from the hospital on December 30, 2021. This successful procedure laid a solid foundation for future clinical cases of Peijia’s HighLife TSMVR system in China.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO