Hair Care

Dua Lipa Just Chopped Her Hair—See Her Shocking New Look!

By Maria Pierides
 4 days ago
Splash News

Dua Lipa loves to keep things fresh and interesting with everything from her music to her wardrobe choices – and the same goes for her hair and makeup too! And speaking of hair, the 26-year-old singer is the latest A-lister to go for the chop, and she unveiled her striking new look on Instagram! Where else?! The “Break My Heart” singer now joins the likes of Kourtney Kardashian, Selena Gomez, and most recently, Jessica Alba, in the short hair club – and we think she looks incredible! Dua’s new ‘do is more tousled and effortless compared to the blunt, sharp bobs sported by Sel and Kourt, so it’s nice to see that the style allows for some variation.

The Grammy winner debuted her new hair style in an Instagram photo dump on Thursday, December 16th (it’s the second pic in the gallery, FYI) which was part of a photoshoot with Yves Saint Laurent. She captioned the post: “wrapping up the year in the sunshine with my @yslbeauty family,” followed by a white heart emoji. “Can’t wait for you all to see this one… #Libre”

There may be another reason that the "New Rules" singer may have decided to go for a dramatic hair-over, as she reportedly called things off with her boyfriend of over two years, Anwar Hadid. I.e., Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid's younger brother! And we all know that changing your hair is one of the first rituals after going through a break-up; are we right?

It might not be the total end for Dua and Anwar – they may seek inspiration from Gigi and Bella who have had on/off relationships with Zayn Malik and The Weeknd, respectively, over the years – as sources have hinted that the pair are simply "taking a break" right now. A source told People: "Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart. They’re figuring things out right now." Whatever the reason for Dua deciding to go for the chop was, we think it was the perfect decision!

