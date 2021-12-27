ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEC Named A Major Player In IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific Vision Artificial Intelligence Software Platform 2021 Vendor Assessment

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEC Corporation announced it has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific Vision Artificial Intelligence Software Platform 2021 Vendor Assessment. NEC believes this placement is based on the strength of its AI/Biometrics technologies in multiple areas. NEC’s AI technologies, including voice recognition, image and video recognition, machine learning,...

MarketRealist

Artificial Intelligence Companies to Add to Your Portfolio in 2022

AI (artificial intelligence) continues to gain popularity as companies forge ahead and find new ways to advance AI systems. Companies like Facebook and Amazon have employed AI to provide things like “conflict alerts” on social media or fitness trackers that monitor the tone of a person's voice. As the conversation progresses, which AI companies should you invest in?
MARKETS
aithority.com

Cantaloupe Enhances Seed With Artificial Intelligence (AI) And Machine Learning (ML) Integrations Through Partnership With HIVERY

Technology Offering Will Enhance Machine Merchandising Decisions for use with Seed Pro and Office, Helping Operators Drive Improved Vending Machine Performance. Cantaloupe, Inc. a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market, announced its partnership with HIVERY, a data-science company that specializes in AI technology to streamline category management for retailers in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. Enhance™, a user-friendly AI and ML technology-based solution will be available to Cantaloupe Seed customers through its integration with the Seed™ platform, specifically Seed Pro™ and Seed Office™, making it an even more intelligent tool for customers.
RETAIL
aithority.com

BMI Imaging Systems Confirmed SOC 2 Type II Certified By Independent Auditing Firm KirkpatrickPrice

The independent auditing firm KirkpatrickPrice has completed its evaluation and audit of SOC 2 Type II controls related to security, availability, and confidentiality, and has designated BMI Imaging Systems a SOC 2 Type II certified organization. The SOC 2 Type II re-certification illustrates BMI’s continuing investment in its security posture as part of an on-going effort to protect its data and the data of its clients.
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Aderant Partners With LawPay To Integrate Fully Automated Online Payment Solutions For Aderant Expert Practice Management Clients

Expert and Expert Sierra Integration with LawPay Will be Released in 2022. Aderant, a leading global business management software provider, announced a new partnership with LawPay, the leading accounts receivable solution for law firms in North American markets. Many Aderant Expert and Expert Sierra clients have been accepting payments online via ClientPay, which combined with LawPay in February 2021 to form the industry leading payment solution for large law firms. The Expert/LawPay integration, planned for release in 2022, will fully automate and extend payment enablement options for Expert/Sierra customers to include a fully cloud-based payment solution with scheduled payments, encrypted signatures, online payments and more.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

SENSORO Launches Innovative ESG Solutions Serving Smart City Development

Recently, SENSORO, an IoT and artificial intelligence unicorn company from China, announced the release of a new ESG solution brand named “SENSORO SOLUTION”. The program aims at climate monitoring, ecological protection, livelihood improvement, animal welfare, garbage classification and other applications. Its smart city benchmark case has been built in Yichang, Hubei Province. SENSORO is relying on its independent research and development capabilities in the AIoT field to implement the modern service concept of sustainable development, which contributes to the digital and intelligent development of China’s urban and rural areas.
HEALTH
aithority.com

‘Smart’ To ‘AI’ Paradigm Shift In Edge Computing

Uniquify, a Silicon Valley neural network technology and AI edge computing company, is announcing a proprietary neural network and AI modeling technology that introduces a new paradigm to transition consumer smart devices to consumer AI devices. The bottleneck to adopting advanced AI technology isn’t the AI models or platforms but how to economically deploy these complex AI models for consumers at the edges. Uniquify’s neural network 2.0 and AI modeling technology will enable many consumer products to become AI devices so that consumers can benefit from advanced AI models while protecting their privacy by running services at the edges.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Marking The Way Forward: Wondershare Celebrates 2021 Achievements

Wondershare Technology achieves major milestones in software downloads, social media campaigns, and industry awards. As part of its annual market performance review, global software giant, Wondershare Technology is releasing a summary of major milestones achieved in 2021, including over 100 million software downloads, strong product adoption, successful social campaigns, and awards from globally renowned brands such as CES 2021, G2 Crowd, and Shorty Awards.
SOFTWARE
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Artificial Intelligence Software Market 2021 Growth Factors, Product Overview, Segmentation and Forecast Study to 2031

Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market 2021 is a complete research study that portrays the present Artificial Intelligence Software industry situations. Our latest study will provide the readers a complete knowledge about the past, present, and futuristic Artificial Intelligence Software market aspects. In the beginning, elemental information stating the basic overview, product type, applications and Artificial Intelligence Software development status is presented in this report. The key Artificial Intelligence Software market trends which have led to the development of Artificial Intelligence Software will drive useful market insights.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

2022 See A US$4.6 Billion Global Spend On Industrial Digital Twins

ABI Research’s 2022 Trend Report identifies the two industrial and manufacturing market trends that will deliver in 2022—and the two that won’t. In its new whitepaper, 70 Technology Trends That Will—and Will Not—Shape 2022, ABI Research analysts identify 35 trends that will shape the technology market and 35 others that, although attracting huge amounts of speculation and commentary, are less likely to move the needle over the next twelve months. “The fallout from COVID-19 prevention measures, the process of transitioning from pandemic to endemic disease, and global political tensions weigh heavily on the coming year’s fortunes. This whitepaper is a tool for our readers to help shape their understanding of the key critical trends that look set to materialize in 2022 as the world begins to emerge from the shadow of COVID-19. It also highlights those much-vaunted trends that are less likely to have meaningful impact in 2022,” says Stuart Carlaw, Chief Research Officer at ABI Research.
MARKETS
aithority.com

SeABank Enhances Digital Banking Experiences With Google Cloud

Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank, stock code SSB) has chosen Google Cloud as its primary cloud provider to enhance the service quality and customer experiences delivered on its SeAMobile/SeANet digital banking platform. With Google Cloud’s enterprise-grade and cutting-edge technologies, SeABank can optimize costs, strengthen security and accelerate innovation.
BUSINESS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Artificial Intelligence Products Market Company Research Report 2022 Industry Research Forecasts Predicted By || Open AI, IBM, NEC

Global Artificial Intelligence Products market looks into a report for investigation of the Artificial Intelligence Products marketplace showing the most recent situation in the market. It anticipates the market development in the up and coming years. The report evaluates different perspectives deciding the market extensions and additionally the volume of the Artificial Intelligence Products market. It features the aggressive business foundation of the Artificial Intelligence Products industry overview alongside the synopsis of the overall Artificial Intelligence Products market players.
aithority.com

AI Data Management Solution Vectice Appoints New Executives As Growth Accelerates

Remy Thellier and Cyril Mathé to lead growth and engineering at Vectice to support positive data science impact for enterprises. Vectice, the data science knowledge capturing and sharing solution, announced that the company has hired Remy Thellier as Head of Growth and is promoting Cyril Mathé to Head of Engineering.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Global Cloud Managed Services Market Key Players, Covid-19 Impact Analysis And Size Is Expected To Grow USD 139.4 Billion By 2026

The Cloud Managed Services Market size is expected to grow from USD 86.1 billion in 2021 to USD 139.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period. Cloud managed services are rapidly gaining acceptance worldwide by large enterprises and SMEs due to various benefits, including the rise in digitization and emerging trend of workplace transformation, reduced costs, efficient collaborations, and reduced time to market new products.
MARKETS
aithority.com

CIE-IIITH Commences 14th Cohort Of Deep-Tech Accelerator Avishkar

Startups for Hiring solutions, Industrial manufacturing monitoring, and dispute resolution. In 5 years of Avishkar, a total of 25 startups have been accelerated in AI, NLP, IoT, CV, robotics, and other emerging technologies. Program includes Rs. 40 lakhs seed fund jointly with SucSEED Indovation VC fund. Centre for Innovation and...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

AGM Group Announces Delivery Of 1,335 Units Of Crypto Mining Machines To Meten

AGM Group Holdings Inc. an integrated technology company focusing on providing fintech software services and producing high-performance hardware and computing equipment, announced it has delivered 1,335 units of Bitcoin mining machines to Meten Holding Group Ltd. (“Meten”) (NASDAQ: METX). The delivery is part of a strategic partnership between...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Exela Renews And Expands PCH Global Cloud Services For Leading Managed Care Corporation

Exela Technologies, Inc. announced it has expanded an existing relationship with a multinational managed care corporation. Since 2014, Exela has partnered with the enterprise and the relationship continues to grow by expanding PCH Global Cloud services for managing the return mail services for multiple state Medicaid programs. Exela’s relationship of over eight years has an annual contract value of over $7 million and is the foundation for add on services such as claims processing for several state Medicaid programs across the country.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

VentureIsrael Invests In Israeli Startup NeuroBrave, A Software Platform For Analyzing Neural Biomarkers And Insights

NeuroBrave’s operating system aims to save money and drastically shorten any neuroscience venture’s time to market by automatically extracting and analyzing the desired biomarker. An Israeli deep tech fund VentureIsrael participated in the investment round alongside Labs/02 and Samurai Incubate. The investment will be used to accelerate R&D...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Rigetti Computing And Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Announce Additional $45Million PIPE Investment

Rigetti Computing (“Rigetti”), a pioneer in hybrid quantum-classical computing, and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced $45 million in additional commitments for a private placement of Supernova II common stock in connection with their proposed business combination. The commitments include a new investment from Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP and from an existing PIPE investor.
BUSINESS

