NEC Named A Major Player In IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific Vision Artificial Intelligence Software Platform 2021 Vendor Assessment
NEC Corporation announced it has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific Vision Artificial Intelligence Software Platform 2021 Vendor Assessment. NEC believes this placement is based on the strength of its AI/Biometrics technologies in multiple areas. NEC’s AI technologies, including voice recognition, image and video recognition, machine learning,...aithority.com
