Aterian Signs A $50 Million Credit Facility With MidCap Financial Trust

By AIT News Desk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAterian, Inc. announced that it has signed an asset backed credit facility with MidCap Financial Trust, which is managed by a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc. The credit facility has a three year term and gives Aterian access to up to $50 million in total credit, consisting of $40 million...

IN THIS ARTICLE
