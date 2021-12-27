Man dead after shooting at Tampa apartment complex, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A shooting at an apartment complex in Tampa left a man dead on Monday morning, authorities said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded a shooting at the Palencia Apartments, 3450 Palencia Drive, shortly after 1 a.m.

They said a man was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting. Deputies said the investigation was active and ongoing.

