Now that winter is officially here, there are only limited things you can do in the vegetable garden. If you had stored squash or potatoes or onions in your cellar, be sure you check on them periodically for rots and decays and even sprouting. It happens pretty fast, and as you use the produce, it really makes sense to go through the pile and look for those off-types.

GARDENING ・ 10 DAYS AGO