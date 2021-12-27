ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Kwanzaa, the weeklong holiday that honors African American roots, is underway

By Tatyana Turner Chicago Tribune
Quad-Cities Times
 4 days ago

Kwanzaa, the weeklong holiday that honors African American roots and traditions, has been celebrated for more than half a century. Running through Jan. 1 this year, Kwanzaa was created in 1966, one year after the Watts Riot. In one of the largest and costliest riots of the civil rights era, more...

qctimes.com

theapopkavoice.com

What does Kwanzaa mean for Black Americans?

On December 26th, millions throughout the world’s African community will start weeklong celebrations of Kwanzaa. There will be daily ceremonies with food, decorations, and other cultural objects, such as the kinara, which holds seven candles. At many Kwanzaa ceremonies, there is also African drumming and dancing. It is a...
SOCIETY
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Restoration underway on historic African-American church in Navassa

NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — A church with significant cultural ties to the Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor is being restored and brought back to life. Construction for Reaves Chapel’s restoration project in Navassa began 3 weeks ago, and so far the structure has been stabilized. The church’s origins date...
NAVASSA, NC
Savannah Morning News

Generation Kwanzaa: Black youth continue to embrace the traditions of the cultural holiday

Growing up, celebrating Kwanzaa was not only a familiar event for Savannah resident Aquila Rhodes, but one held in high regard in her family. Her grandmother is Dorothy Cohen, a woman cultural historian Amir Jamal Touré affectionately calls the “Queen mother of Kwanzaa,” and rightfully so. Kwanzaa has been observed in Savannah since 1987 under Cohen’s guidance.
SAVANNAH, GA
KSN News

Governor Kelly celebrates Kwanzaa with African-American Community

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly celebrated Kwanzaa with the African-American community on Monday at the Kansas State House. The Reverend Shirley D. Heermance of St. Mark’s A.M.E. Church gave the opening prayer and was emcee for the afternoon event. Governor Laura Kelly was the honored guest and helped light the Kinara. The Kinara […]
KANSAS STATE
ABC7 Chicago

Kwanzaa 2021: What to know about the holiday

The holiday celebrating African culture and heritage lasts from Dec. 26 to Jan 1. Dec. 26 marks the beginning of Kwanzaa, the seven-night celebration of Black and African family, community and culture. The holiday has grown to be celebrated by millions across the world, strengthening roots to both African heritage...
FESTIVAL
southseattleemerald.com

Kwanzaa — a Holiday of Purpose and Principles

A seven-day African American and Pan-African celebration starting on Dec. 26, Kwanzaa — created in 1966 by Maulana Karenga — was developed as a way to connect, commemorate, and honor community and culture by focusing on Nguzo Saba, or the Seven Principles of Kwanzaa. These principles are rooted in traditions of first fruits or harvest celebrations that are found throughout Africa. Even the name of the celebration is taken from the Swahili phrase matunda ya kwanza, or “first fruits.”
SEATTLE, WA
Omaha.com

Hundreds honor heroes for the holiday

PAPILLION — Blustery weather could not deter nearly 700 area residents from assembling at the Omaha National Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 18 to celebrate the season. National Wreathes Across America Day coordinated wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery with more than 2,500 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.
OMAHA, NE
lasentinel.net

Righteous Reflection On Being African: A Kwanzaa Meditation

Kwanzaa is a time of celebration, remembrance, reflection and recommitment. It requires these practices throughout the holiday. But the last day of Kwanzaa is dedicated to deep reflection, meditation on the meaning and measure of being African and how this is understood and asserted for good in the world in essential, uplifting and transformative ways. This resharing of thoughts in this article on the practice of deep reflection during Kwanzaa reaffirms its essentiality, not only to the practice of Kwanzaa, but also its indispensability to achieving and living a good and meaningful life. I speak of a life in which we think deeply and continuously about critical issues on a personal and social level and act accordingly. And as the honored ancestors of ancient Egypt taught, it means deep thinking (djaer) about what is good for the people and beneficial to the unfolding and flourishing of the future.
CELEBRATIONS
Bakersfield Californian

Music, performance will bring African culture to life in Kwanzaa Celebration

After having to cancel last year due to the pandemic, the annual Kwanzaa Celebration returns Wednesday. Honoring the African heritage celebration through performances, art, food, clothing and artifacts remains the focus, according to Bakari Sanyu, director of the Sankofa Collective, a nonprofit organization aimed at providing education about African culture.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
13 WHAM

Kwanzaa celebrates African American culture in ancient and modern times

Rochester, N.Y. — Kwanzaa, the week-long celebration of African American culture, is being celebrated with special events virtually and in-person in Rochester by the Kwanzaa Coalition. Kwanzaa officially concludes on January 1, but the celebration continued on Friday with a focus on creativity. Kwanzaa gets its name from the...
ROCHESTER, NY
Washington Post

Film honors African American women who were ‘Rosie the Riveters’ during World War II

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly said there are seven women in the film. There are eight. This version has been updated. At 97, Susan King still recalls how she came from her family’s home in Virginia’s Lancaster County to work as a riveter, making parts for aircraft at a factory in Baltimore during World War II.
MOVIES
Bakersfield Californian

Annual Kwanzaa celebration allows expression, connection with African culture

From the parking lot on Wednesday, the drumbeat beckoned, enticing all to join. Bakersfield residents followed the rhythmic pounding into the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center’s gym, where the Teye Sa Thiosanne Drum and Dance Company pounded out patterns paired with chants during the annual Kwanzaa celebration hosted by the Sankofa Collective, the city of Bakersfield and other vendors.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
hamilton.edu

Journal of African American History

Assistant Professor of History Celeste Day Moore published an article, “Producing a ‘Black World’: William Greaves, Black Journal, and the Creation of a New Medium of Black Internationalism, 1968-1970,” in a special issue of the Journal of African American History, in November. It is the oldest and leading scholarly publication in the field of African American history.
CLINTON, NY
wlvr.org

Lehigh Valley residents celebrate African heritage during Kwanzaa

This week many in the Lehigh Valley and across the country are celebrating Kwanzaa. It is a non-religious, cultural holiday that commemorates African heritage. Maulana Karenga, a professor in California, started the holiday in 1966, drawing inspiration from African harvest festivals. He created Kwanzaa to provide an occasion for Black people to celebrate themselves and their history. The holiday’s formation was a response to racial tensions that exploded into the 1965 Watts riots in Los Angeles.
FESTIVAL

