ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Indipaisa partners with NSDL Payments Bank to launch a new Fintech platform targeting India's flourishing 63 million SME sector

albuquerqueexpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI/Mediawire): Indipaisa, a member of the Nexxo Network, an international network of Fintech companies operating in Middle East Asia and Europe, is launching a set of innovative Financial Technology (Fintech) solutions targeting India's flourishing 63 million SmallMid-sized Enterprise (SME) sector. Indipaisa's mission is to...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Media Trendz founder Rohit Kumar honoured with "Bihar Vibhuti Samman

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI/TPT): Media Trendz's founder Rohit Kumar has recently been honoured with "Bihar Vibhuti Samman" at the Bihar Entrepreneurship Conclave 2021. The event, which was held at NDMC Convention Centre New Delhi, was organized by Let's Inspire Bihar. The young entrepreneur received the award from Senior...
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

India antitrust regulator launches probe into Apple App Store payments

After a complaint by a consumer group in September, The India Competition Commission has formally ordered a probe looking into Apple's App Store payment system, commissions, and more. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) issued an order on Friday, formally launching the investigation that was requested in September. The CCI...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merchant Bank#Nsdl Payments Bank#Ani Mediawire#The Nexxo Network#Financial Technology#Indian#The Government Of India#The Reserve Bank Of India#Nsdlpb
AFP

India's year of the unicorn: Startups in spotlight of 2021 tech boom

Sumit Gupta has had a big year -- turning 30, getting married and seeing his startup become one of India's newest tech unicorns. Hampered by the coronavirus pandemic and too busy expanding and getting funding for his cryptocurrency platform CoinDCX, his team finally grabbed a few days on the beach in Goa to celebrate recently. "That was very delightful to everyone," Gupta told AFP. "It's been a very, very exciting journey. I've learned a lot... The future of India is very bright." This year 44 Indian unicorns -- privately held startups valued at more than $1 billion -- were minted as investors piled money into a country long overlooked despite its vast potential.
BUSINESS
bitcoin.com

India's Central Bank RBI Discusses Digital Currency and CBDC Launch With Minimal Impact on Monetary Policy

India’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), says a basic central bank digital currency (CBDC) model must be adopted initially and tested comprehensively to minimize the impact on the country’s monetary policy and banking system. The Indian apex bank sees several benefits in launching a digital rupee, including “a potential to enhance the efficiency of cross-border payments.”
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

IXFI Announces Launch of New-Age Exchange Platform

Two particular features to expect are the IXFI earn program and the NFT Barter Exchange program. IXFI has announced the launch of its new-age centralized exchange. According to the company, the trading platform will provide an alternative to banks and traditional financial institutions. The web version of the platform launched...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

MineralTree’s Vijay Ramnathan’s Top Stories Impacting Payments and Fintech for 2021

Staffing challenges, the growth in digital payments and B2B payments were among the stories that defined 2021 in payments and Fintech, MineralTree president Vijay Ramnathan said recently. MineralTree conducted some research in 2020 with mid-market and enterprise finance teams, Ramnathan said. Prior to the pandemic, 85 per cent reported working...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Fintech
crowdfundinsider.com

Indonesian Fintech Flip Secures $48M via Series B led by Sequoia Capital India, Insight Partners, Insignia Venture Partners

Indonesia’s Flip, a consumer payments platform, confirmed that it has secured $48 million via a Series B round that has been co-led by Sequoia Capital India, Insight Partners, and Insignia Ventures Partners. Flip’s latest investment round notably marks Insight Partners’, a New York-headquartered private equity and venture capital firm,...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Platform Fnality to Lower Banks’ Intraday Liquidity Requirements by Leveraging DLT

the financial technology company establishing a network of distributed financial market infrastructures using blockchain or distributed ledger tech (DLT), revealed it will be able to lower banks’ intraday liquidity requirements “by up to 70%, reducing funding costs and payment delays.”. The findings come ahead of Fnality’s international...
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

India’s Payments Fintech Paytm Introduces Tokenization Solution for Online Credit and Debit Card Transfers

In order to ensure the safety and security of the payment system, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has expanded the tokenization facility from an earlier version/framework to Card on File Tokenization (COFT). Virtual payments Fintech Paytm has now introduced a tokenization solution for online credit and debit card transfers....
PERSONAL FINANCE
pulse2.com

Corporate Payment And Spend Management Platform Mesh Payments Raises $50 Million

Mesh Payments — a leading corporate payment and spend management platform — announced recently that it has raised $50 million in Series B funding. These are the details. Mesh Payments — a leading corporate payment and spend management platform — announced recently that it has raised $50 million in Series B funding led by Tiger Global. The other investors include Entrée Capital, Falcon Edge Capital, and existing investors TLV Partners and Meron Capital.
MARKETS
aithority.com

MoneyGram Continues to Digitize Global Receive Network with Paytm Payments Bank Partnership, Connecting Company to Millions of Mobile Wallet Users in India

MoneyGram International, Inc., a global leader in the evolution of digital P2P payments, announced a milestone in the digitization of its global receive network with a new partnership with Paytm Payments Bank, India’s leading payments bank and a driver of financial inclusion in the country. Through this partnership, MoneyGram customers around the globe can send money in near real-time directly to the millions of fully KYC compliant Paytm Wallets in India.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

FinTech Oportun Completes Acquisition of Banking Platform Digit

Fintech Oportun has acquired neobanking platform Digit, which provides automated savings, investing and banking tools, the companies announced Wednesday (Dec. 22). Oportun works in low- to moderate-income lending. By buying Digit, Oportun will boost its artificial intelligence (AI) and digital capabilities to further help its customers meet financial needs. The...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Mastercard, Schoolvoice partner to education sector payments across MENA

Mastercard has partnered with Schoolvoice, a school-parents communication platform based in the UAE, to digitise the education experience for schools in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The collaboration is aimed at simplifying communications and enable automated payments between parents and schools. Any school can be onboarded in...
EDUCATION
martechseries.com

Connexion Solutions Launches UK Expansion With New Marketing Platform For SMBE’s

Midas 360 Growth Platform for small business can reduce cost of marketing by upto 70% over using a traditional marketing agency. Miami based Connexion Solutions expands to the United Kingdom while introducing it’s new Midas 360 Growth Platform for small business. Marketing Technology News: CONTENTGINE® ANNOUNCES ITS B2B VENDOR...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Built Technologies launches new digital payment solution for construction payments

Built Technologies, a US-based construction finance platform, has announced Built Pay, which aims to eliminate common pain points associated with making and receiving construction payments. Built Pay is a digital payment solution that is purpose built to facilitate construction payment processes and provide payors and payees the flexibility to choose...
SOFTWARE
just-auto.com

Is India’s E20 blending target by 2025 practical?

With the global fight against climate change and vision to improve energy security, India has been increasing its focus on diversifying fuel usage in the transportation sector. Apart from the obvious focus on electrification, considerable investments are being made by the Indian government on alternative fuels which includes Ethanol, Methanol and compressed natural gas (CNG). In a recent development, the Government of India launched a roadmap for ethanol blending in the country in June 2021. The National Policy on Biofuels 2018 has now revised the cut-off date for the 20 percent ethanol blending petrol program (E20) from 2030 to 2025.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Firm Avant Announces Launch of Digital Banking Platform

a financial technology firm that aims to give middle-income consumers access to the credit they “deserve,” has announced the official launch of Avant Banking. The launch of Avant Banking further expands the firm’s financial product portfolio of personal loans, credit cards and auto refinance. This announcement has come after the Fintech platform’s acquisition of Zero Financial, Inc. and its virtual banking app, Level, in April of this year.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy