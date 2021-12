Back in January you would have been hard pushed to find anyone tipping 2021 as the year of Mark Cavendish. He had finished 2020 at Belgian race Gent-Wevelgem holding back the tears, telling an interviewer: “That’s perhaps the last race of my career.”Then his old boss at Deceuninck-QuickStep, Patrick Lefevere, offered him a lifeline. Cavendish joined QuickStep though even then he was not supposed to be at the Tour de France until lead sprinter Sam Bennett’s withdrawal opened a spot. The 36-year-old Cavendish grasped the opportunity with both hands, adding four more stage wins to his palmares to match the...

