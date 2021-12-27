ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Jets 2021 Year in Review

By Ryan Honey
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis was never supposed to be a phenomenal season for the New York Jets, but instead, a developmental year with a new coaching staff and quarterback that could hopefully propel the team to a successful 2022 campaign. However, improvement over the course of this current year has been scarce....

Jets COVID Update: Who’s on list ahead of Week 17 matchup?

The Jets are dealing with a number of COVID issues with Week 17 nearing. We continue to live in the COVID-19 era amid the emergence of the omicron variant. This pandemic, despite having lasted nearly two years and there now being a COVID-19 vaccine in existence, is hitting the NFL hard. A record of 106 players (all positive tests) went on the Reserve/COVID-19 list just this past Monday.
Antonio Brown battling ankle injury as Buccaneers prep for New York Jets

Tampa Bay wide receiver Antonio Brown is questionable with an ankle injury, but could play in Sunday's game against the New York Jets, according to interim Buccaneers coach Harold Goodwin, according to The Athletic. Brown registered a season-high 10 catches for 150 yards in last week's win at Carolina, a breakout performance in his first game back to the lineup since October.
NFL Week 17 picks: Predictions for Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets | How will Jets defense fare against Tom Brady?

The New York Jets (4-11) welcome Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) to MetLife Stadium Sunday for their final home game of the season. The defending Super Bowl champions clinched their first NFC South title since 2007 last week with a 32-6 win against the Carolina Panthers. With head coach Robert Saleh and a significant amount of players out with COVID-19, the Jets still managed to outlast Jacksonville, 26-21, for their first win since Week 12.
New York Jets Flight Connections 12/30/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. This week is probably Zach Wilson’s toughest challenge to date as quarterback of the Jets. The Bucs are one of the best teams in the league, and are the defending Super Bowl champs for a reason. The Bucs may be hurting on the offensive side of the ball, but their defense is as good as it has been. Given the state of the Jets offensive line, Zach Wilson is likely to be under pressure throughout the entire game. Hopefully Wilson has some magic left in the tank and is able to pull out a miracle performance against one of the Jets’ biggest rivals in the past two decades. I have my doubts, but we’ll see when the time comes. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning off right.
Is Mekhi Becton’s time with the New York Jets coming to a close?

Two months ago, in an article focused on the problems permeating through the New York Jets organization, Pro Football Network’s Chief Draft Analyst and NFL Insider Tony Pauline mentioned the franchise was not happy with 2020 first-round pick Mekhi Becton. Since then, Pauline has discovered the situation has gone from bad to worse. Now, the Jets have a decision to make.
Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Police Found Demaryius Thomas Dead In The Shower, Report Says

(CBS4) – Legendary Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was dead in the shower of his Roswell, Georgia, home when police arrived on Thursday night, according to a police report released Friday. Officers tried to help Thomas when they arrived, but he had already died. (credit: Getty Images) Two Roswell Police officers arrived to Thomas’ home just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday night after a 911 call to dispatch regarding a cardiac arrest. The officers had to physically push their way past a gate at the driveway of the home. RELATED: Players, Fans Mourn Passing Of Broncos Great Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas A person who called...
Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
NFL moves Washington-Eagles to Tuesday

After the Washington Football Team placed starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the NFL finally decided to move the WFT’s Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Washington’s Week 15 game vs. Philadelphia will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
Who are John Madden’s children?

JOHN Madden, famed NFL head coach and broadcaster, died on December 28 at age 85. Madden's "unexpected" death was confirmed in a press release by the NFL. "We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather," the press release from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reads in part.
Chicago Bears: Top Candidates To Replace Matt Nagy, Help Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears are likely to fire head coach Matt Nagy at the end of the season. Here are potential replacements who can also help Justin FIelds. The Chicago Bears are winding down another disappointing season. They own a 5-10 record with two games left. This Sunday, they host the New York Giants in their home finale. They’ll try to end their five-game home losing streak. They haven’t won a home game since Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.
