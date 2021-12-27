New York Jets 2021 Year in Review

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. This week is probably Zach Wilson’s toughest challenge to date as quarterback of the Jets. The Bucs are one of the best teams in the league, and are the defending Super Bowl champs for a reason. The Bucs may be hurting on the offensive side of the ball, but their defense is as good as it has been. Given the state of the Jets offensive line, Zach Wilson is likely to be under pressure throughout the entire game. Hopefully Wilson has some magic left in the tank and is able to pull out a miracle performance against one of the Jets’ biggest rivals in the past two decades. I have my doubts, but we’ll see when the time comes. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning off right.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO