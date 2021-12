This is serial number 465 of only 918 produced in total. Modern Porsche supercars are some of the fastest low-slung racing champions that the world has ever seen for their intricate exterior design and German handcrafted performance. This has created a massive following for the brand in later years because of their focus on being fast and fun to drive rather than simply focusing on high numbers or over-engineered meaningless features that merely exist to trick the wealthier customers into spending more on the already high priced vehicle. Instead, Porsche knows the value of their car because they focus on building something worth it's salt instead of simply pretending to make quality products.

CARS ・ 15 DAYS AGO