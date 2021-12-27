ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday Midday Forecast: Warmth and humidity continue this week

By Carson Vickroy
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IiO5J_0dWeZimP00

TODAY: More clouds than sunshine expected this afternoon. Very warm and a little humid. High: 76. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds and a little muggy. Low: 66. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Cloudy skies with a few showers here and there but nothing heavy is expected. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 77. Winds: SW 15-20 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: A few showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day. Warm and humid. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 64. High: 73. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. Low: 52. High: 72. Winds: West 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of isolated showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 58. High: 74. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as our next major front moves in. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 66. High: 75. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning. Much colder. Low: 32. High: 45. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

IN THIS ARTICLE
KATC News

Big temperature swing this weekend

Mild and muggy tonight with overnight lows in the low-mid 70s. A southerly breeze will be in place as well. WINDY conditions on Saturday. Expect sustain winds at 20-25 mph with gusts in the 30-40 mph range.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC 29 News

Morning drizzle and fog

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Low level moisture is resulting in fog and drizzle this morning. As conditions begin to dry, a mix of clouds and sun will develop this afternoon. That and a southerly wind should boost temperatures into the 60s. Meanwhile, an approaching warm front to our south and cold front to our west will contribute to periods of rain this weekend. Skies will clear, and temperatures will become seasonal by Monday. Have great and safe day !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
