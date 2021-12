In case you somehow still thought Roblox was one of the good ones after all those pieces about its exploitation of child labor, or perhaps if you thought maybe the gaming industry wasn’t just a pit full of tax and stock cheats, allow The New York Times to disabuse you of both notions. Earlier this week, the Gray Lady ran an expose of the finances of David Baszucki, the CEO of Roblox, and his family, who have apparently been exploiting a tax break in a “loophole-laden law” meant for helping small businesses, all to avoid paying “millions” in capital gains taxes. Roblox, of course, is worth $60B and hasn’t been a small business in over a decade.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO