MOTD Analysis: How Man City's Raheem Sterling tormented Leicester

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo has been assaulted during a burglary at his home.The Portugal international was with his family when the burglary took place.A Manchester City statement read: “We are shocked and appalled that Joao Cancelo and his family were subjected to a burglary at their home this evening during which Joao was also assaulted.We are shocked and appalled that Joao Cancelo and his family were subjected to a burglary at their home this evening during which Joao was also assaulted. (1/2)— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 30, 2021“Joao and his family are being supported by the club and he...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 16 HOURS AGO