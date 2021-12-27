ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Failing to Re-Sign Braxton Berrios Would Be a Huge Mistake By the Jets

By Max Goodman
 4 days ago
All season long, Braxton Berrios has shown flashes of what he means to this Jets team, making plays on both offense and special teams.

On Sunday, in a win over the Jaguars, Berrios delivered another impactful performance, showing once again why New York must bring him back for next season and beyond.

The highlight of Berrios' big day came in the first quarter. With the Jets trailing 9-6, immediately following a Jaguars touchdown, Berrios returned a kickoff 102 yards for a touchdown, streaking up the sideline without getting touched.

"It felt great to finally finish one this season," Berrios told reporters after the game. "We had a scheme going, and the 10 guys, I mean I think we pretty much ran it to perfection. Had the kicker to beat, and once we beat him, we were out of the gate."

Berrios' spectacular return was the longest by a Jets player since Joe McKnight took a kick 107 yards to the house against the Ravens in Week 4 of the 2011 season.

It may be Berrios' first touchdown of the year on special teams, but he's been dominant when it comes to returns this season. Factor in his 79-yard return on the first play of New York's loss to the Eagles a few weeks ago and Berrios leads the league, averaging 30.7 yards per kick return.

From there, Berrios didn't necessarily stuff the stat sheet, but he produced when his team needed him the most.

Late in the second quarter, rookie quarterback Zach Wilson found Berrios on fourth down, moving the chains with a 10-yard gain.

Then, looking to ice the game late in the fourth quarter, Wilson riffled a dart to Berrios over the middle and into traffic for a 12-yard gain on third-and-seven.

Eating a huge hit from the safety, Berrios leapt to his feet, celebrating the critical conversion with three minutes left to play.

"It was kind of a type of an in route," Berrios explained. "[Zach] felt room, I saw room, as well, and kind of throughout the play, as I was running it, I was pretty sure that he was going to come to me. And obviously, he did. He put it right on the money. He knew the safety was going to be there. I did, as well. And that’s just one of those plays that you’ve got to make."

Asked about that same play, Wilson commended Berrios, saying he always trusts in the speedster to get the job done, especially in those big moments.

"There is not another dude I want in that position besides him," Wilson said. "That guy, he is tough, and he hangs in there. You can see his passion and drive every single game we go out there and just play ball. That guy’s an absolute baller. Get playmakers the ball in critical situations like Brax right there and he’ll make it happen."

Considering Wilson plays on a team with top wideout Corey Davis and rookie sensation Elijah Moore, that's some high praise for the third-year wideout out of the University of Miami.

That comment and all the accolades Berrios has received from his teammates and coaches this season are a result of the receiver coming to play each and every week. Whether it's running for a touchdown out of the backfield, playing an integral role in a trick play or returning kicks, the 26-year-old continues to shine in green and white.

With five catches on Sunday, Berrios now has 38 grabs on the season, a new single-season high in his young career. He may not be a superstar, and won't be the number one option in a wide receiver room, but Berrios' versatility, consistency and grit stand out each time he steps on the football field.

New York and general manager Joe Douglas would be silly not to re-sign the receiver and returner at the end of this season, preventing Berrios from entering free agency.

With the chemistry he has built with Wilson this year, and the way he compliments Davis and Moore, it's a no-brainer.

In the meantime, when a reporter broached the subject of his future within the organization on Sunday, Berrios made it clear that he's focused on finishing the 2021 season strong.

"I honestly haven't thought too much about it," he said. "I'm here. I'd love to be here, but that's something that's down the road. We have two games left and that's where our focus is."

