Loumavox: the Forgotten Synthesizer #MusicMonday

adafruit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUndertsanding the history of this mysterious synthesizer from the 60s will help you understand the history of electrnic music overall. Here’s a great...

blog.adafruit.com

wsau.com

Another Forgotten Band

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. They were not well known in this country but better received in their native England where they mined the proggy vein previously visited by many including the Moody Blues with whom they are often compared. “Barclay James Harvest and Other Shorts Stories” was the 2nd LP of 1971 released by the band Barclay James Harvest and,while not as good as the previous “Once Again”, it did have moments of goodness.
ROCK MUSIC
nintendoeverything.com

Forgotten Hill Disillusion gameplay

Forgotten Hill Disillusion, a first-person point-and-click title, has received new gameplay. The release comes from publisher Ratalaika Games and developer FM Studio. Here’s some additional information about Forgotten Hill Disillusion as shared by the eShop listing:. Help Mr. Larson discover the truth among the mysteries of Forgotten Hill. Welcome...
Popculture

Forgotten Leonardo DiCaprio Movie Is Dominating Netflix Charts

A decade-old Leonardo DiCaprio-starring movie is finding renewed success on Netflix. Body of Lies, the 2008 spy thriller film directed by Ridley Scott and starring DiCaprio in the lead role, made its way to the streaming platform on Dec. 1, and it only took a matter of days for subscribers to find the film and help launch it on the Netflix streaming charts.
MOVIES
1057kokz.com

Friday Forgotten 45: “12 Pains of Christmas”

For the final Forgotten 45 of 2021, I thought we’d have some fun! Today’s song is from Bob Rivers, who (of course!) was a disc jockey in Boston at the time he wrote and recorded the “12 Pains of Christmas” in 1986. The song received airplay on his show and became so popular, he created an entire album of parodies call “Twisted Christmas”, including “Walking Around in Women’s Underwear” which was heard on the Waters Wake-Up Call this morning!
MUSIC
Person
Jean Michel Jarre
WREG

Local museum hosts ‘Forgotten Souls’ festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Community members came together in the parking lot of the House of Mtenzi to recognize and give to those who are less fortunate this Christmas Eve. Director of the House of the Mtenzi Stanley Campbell said this is their 19th year hosting the “Forgotten Souls” Christmas Festival. He said the goal is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
adafruit.com

What Did Stonehenge Sound Like? #MusicMonday

It has long been clear that Stonehenge is a kind of celestial calendar, marking the movements of the sun and stars. There has also been a theory that the stones were used to create sounds. Here is a fascinating paper on the subject of just what Stonehenge sounds like. Here’s more from ScienceDirect:
SCIENCE
adafruit.com

DIY Synth Build from Albert Nyström #MusicMonday

A DIY analog synth built from scratch. This is one of the best DIY synth builds we’ve ever seen. Here’s more from Albert Nyström:. Everything is analog (except the FX) and built by me from scratch.
TECHNOLOGY
theobelisk.net

Album Review: Weedpecker, IV: The Stream of Forgotten Thoughts

One has to imagine that at some point in the last two-plus years, founding guitarist/vocalist Piotr Wyroslaw “Wyro” Dobry had to decide whether the music he and his band were putting together was still Weedpecker. Obviously, the answer was yes, but listening to the band’s fourth album, IV: The Stream of Forgotten Thoughts, issued by the venerable Stickman Records, the question feels legitimate. After all, Dobry in the three years since III (featured here) has overseen a complete revamping of the group’s lineup, including the shifting of his brother/fellow founding member Bartek Dobry to more of a producer’s role, contributing to arrangements and even a few riffs here and there but not necessarily participating in the day-to-day writing or shows.
ROCK MUSIC
#Synthesizer#Electronic Music#Courcelles
The Hollywood Reporter

Denis O’Dell, Beatles Film Producer, Dies at 98

Denis O’Dell, a British film producer and director who worked with The Beatles on the movie A Hard Day’s Night and other productions, has died at his home in Spain, his son said Friday. He was 98. Arran O’Dell told The Associated Press that his father died overnight at his house in Almería, in southeast Spain. He said the family planned a local private service and a memorial service at a later date in the United Kingdom. Denis O’Dell was an associate producer of A Hard Day’s Night, the Fab Four’s first film, and How I Won the War, in which John Lennon appeared as a supporting actor. He produced the 1967 Beatles film Magical Mystery Tour, as well as The Magic Christian, which featured Peter Sellers and Ringo Starr. O’Dell’s memoir of his time with the Fab Four came out in 2003 and was called At the Apple’s Core: The Beatles from the Inside. O’Dell became a director of The Beatles’ new organization, Apple Corps, and the head of Apple Films.
CELEBRITIES
Photofocus

New book reveals forgotten locations of Texas

Night photographer Mike Cooper has just released his second book, “Abandoned Texas: Under a Lone Star Moon.” Driving many miles, Mike has explored every nook and cranny of this immense state, illuminating mysterious, forgotten locations with often colorful lighting, creating the image in-camera. Mike has covered broad expanses...
TEXAS STATE
adafruit.com

2001 in the Style of Picasso, Rendered by AI #ArtTuesday

Is this how HAL got started? We’d be curious if a deep neural networks could, perhaps, transpose “Daisy, Daisy” in the style of Lil Nax X, maybe? Here’s more from Bhautik Joshi:. ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ rendered in the style of Picasso using deep neural network...
VISUAL ART
adafruit.com

NYPL’s Top Checkouts of 2021

We love knowing what folks are reading! Have you read any of the top checkouts? We def have some reading to catch up on. From NYPL:. If you’re gearing up for a big year of reading in 2022, these lists may inspire you to discover some popular titles. Below, you’ll find the top 10 checkouts system-wide, plus you can discover the top 10 checkouts for kids and teens, the top 10 titles in Spanish, and more!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
adafruit.com

The Urban Constructions of Cinta Vidal #ArtTuesday

The Upside-Down, however well-designed, wasn’t exactly the place where you might pull out an image for an art gallery. But Cinta Vidal brings an upside down to everyday life. Here’s more from JUXTAPOZ:. Multidisciplinary artist Cinta Vidal illustrates new perceptions of city landscapes by detaching and reimaging the...
VISUAL ART
Synthtopia

Dreadbox Nymphes Review – “It’s A Wee Synthesizer…That Sounds Superb”

In his latest allmyfriendsaresynths video, synthesist Stephen McLeod shares his thoughts on the new Dreadbox Nymphes polyphonic analog synthesizer. The Nymphes is a compact 6-voice analog synthesizer that they say is inspired by the chthonic demi-goddesses. “I’ve owned or used a lot of Dreadbox synthesizers, from the early incarnations of...
ELECTRONICS
uticaphoenix.net

Mattaniah “Muhtanya” Aytenfsu Creates A Painted Synthesizer –

Mattaniah “Muhtanya” Aytenfsu is a 23-year-old artist, designer, and engineer. She is the definition of best of both worlds when it comes to art and tech. Aytenfsu has accumulated over 100,000 followers on Tik Tok by showcasing her ability to the world. View this post on Instagram A post shared by mattaniah (@muhtanya) One of […]
DESIGN
adafruit.com

A Mystery from a Future Wikipedia #ArtTuesday

Neurocracy is a game that plays out on an imagined wikipedia from a corporatized dystopian future. It’s low-fi browser based wikipedia science fiction with social commentary — and that’s very, very cyberpunk. Here’s more from Waypoint:. These murders are the central mysteries of Neurocracy, billed as...
VIDEO GAMES
adafruit.com

Tomoya Ikeda – Macintosh Artist #ArtTuesday @gingerbeardman

Tomoya Ikeda (池田友也) might not be a name you’re familiar with, but if you used a classic Macintosh computer at any time during in the 1990s you’re likely already familiar with some of his work. Matt Sephton documents Ikeda’s work in a lovely post:
VISUAL ART
adafruit.com

NPR Presents Public Radio’s Most Popular Songs Of 2021

NPR’s Heavy Rotation playlist is now available for you to check out on Spotify and Apple Music. Each month, NPR Music asks music programmers, station hosts and producers across the country to pick the songs they can’t stop spinning. Now, as we look back on our favorite songs, albums and artists of 2021, we’re highlighting some of public radio’s most-loved songs of the year. Here they are, in alphabetical order.
MUSIC
adafruit.com

Text to Speech… @FakeYouApp

FakeYou. Deep Fake Text to Speech is a text to speech engine, handy for making files for devices that can play audio, there is also a video sync feature too. Here is the quick test I made, I used the text “I know I’ve made some very poor decisions recently, but I can give you my complete assurance that my work will be back to normal.” and used the HAL 9000 voice.
CELL PHONES

