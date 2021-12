Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY) -4.4% pre-market on news it filed a $150M shelf registration statement with the SEC. Vaalco says the shelf registration is "a prudent proactive move to support our future growth objectives as the filing will provide us increased financial flexibility and more efficient access to the capital markets," adding that it has no immediate plans to issue the additional securities listed in the S-3.

