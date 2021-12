If you pigeonholed Jonah Hill into comedy after Superbad, think what you'd be missing. Likewise, if you wrote off the actor as a funny man without a "leading man" sense of fashion, you'd be wrong. Or at least, half wrong. Instead of traditional Hollywood style, Jonah's emerged as the perfect kind of icon for style right now; he's an original — cool and offbeat. He makes us laugh, makes us think, and mostly seems like a guy we just want to hang out with. His street style is similarly relatable; it makes us smile at the way he's unassumingly tossed on a bucket hat and tinted shades and finished the whole thing off with pair of Adidas Sambas (from his own collaboration, no less).

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 24 DAYS AGO