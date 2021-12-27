ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson

By Syndicated Content
go955.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Here are five facts about American biologist, naturalist and environmentalist E.O. Wilson, hailed as the Darwin of the 21st century, who died on Sunday at age 92 :. * A young Wilson lost most of his vision in his right eye when it...

go955.com

The Conversation U.S.

From a lifelong passion for ants, E.O. Wilson guided humanity to think of sustainability

E. O. Wilson was an extraordinary scholar in every sense of the word. Back in the 1980s, Milton Stetson, the chair of the biology department at the University of Delaware, told me that a scientist who makes a single seminal contribution to his or her field has been a success. By the time I met Edward O. Wilson in 1982, he had already made at least five such contributions to science. Wilson, who died Dec. 26, 2021 at the age of 92, discovered the chemical means by which ants communicate. He worked out the importance of habitat size and position within...
WILDLIFE
aptv.org

E.O. Wilson Remembered

Renowned Alabama biologist and writer E.O. Wilson died Sunday. Documentary explores his life and ideas. Edward Osborne Wilson, most widely known as E.O. Wilson, passed away on Sunday according to his foundation. One of the greatest scientific thinkers of our time, the Pulitzer Prize-winning biologist was the founder of the scientific discipline of sociobiology and a world authority on insects and human nature. E.O. WILSON − OF ANTS AND MEN, which celebrates his immense contributions to science and the study of human society, will air Wednesday night at 9:00pm on APT. *
SCIENCE
Crimson White Online

E.O. Wilson, UA alum and ‘father of sociobiology,’ dies at 92

Edward Osborne Wilson, a two-time UA alumnus known as the father of sociobiology, died Dec. 26 at the age of 92. Wilson was named one of the 25 most influential personalities by Time in 1995, and in 2008 he was named one of the 100 most important scientists in history by the Britannica Guide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AFP

Scientist E.O. Wilson, dubbed modern-day Darwin, dead at 92

Edward O. Wilson, the trailblazing US scientist, professor and author whose study of insects and clarion call to protect Earth earned him the nickname "Darwin's natural heir," has died at age 92. Wilson, whose death was announced Monday by his foundation, was an award-winning biologist and longtime Harvard University research professor, considered the world's leading authority on ants and their behavior. While an entomologist early in his career, he broadened his scope immensely, studying not just insects but the social interactions of birds, mammals and humans, and he effectively -- and controversially -- established a new field of science known as sociobiology. The Alabama native was the author of hundreds of scientific papers and more than 30 books, two of which won him Pulitzer Prizes for nonfiction: 1978's "On Human Nature," and "The Ants" in 1990.
SCIENCE
Smithonian

Remembering E.O. Wilson’s Wish for a More Sustainable Existence

E. O. Wilson was an extraordinary scholar in every sense of the word. Back in the 1980s, Milton Stetson, the chair of the biology department at the University of Delaware, told me that a scientist who makes a single seminal contribution to his or her field has been a success. By the time I met Edward O. Wilson in 1982, he had already made at least five such contributions to science.
SCIENCE
kwbu.org

E.O. Wilson, famed entomologist and pioneer in the field of sociobiology, dies at 92

Pioneering biologist, environmental activist and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edward O. Wilson has died. He was 92. The influential and sometimes controversial Harvard professor first made his name studying ants — he was often known as "the ant man." But he later broadened his scope to the intersection between human behavior and genetics, creating the field of sociobiology in the process. He died on Sunday in Burlington, Mass., the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation said in an announcement on its website.
SCIENCE
flaglerlive.com

Why E.O. Wilson Was One of the Greatest Minds of the Last 100 Years

E. O. Wilson was an extraordinary scholar in every sense of the word. Back in the 1980s, Milton Stetson, the chair of the biology department at the University of Delaware, told me that a scientist who makes a single seminal contribution to his or her field has been a success. By the time I met Edward O. Wilson in 1982, he had already made at least five such contributions to science.
SCIENCE
ua.edu

UA Mourns Passing of Legend E.O. Wilson

The University of Alabama community mourns the passing of Edward Osborne Wilson, one of The University of Alabama’s legendary and most notable alumni, who passed away Dec. 26. An American biologist, researcher, theorist, naturalist and author, Wilson was considered a pioneer and visionary for his scientific study of sociobiology,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bolivar Commercial

Terra loses its greatest naturalist, Electronic.O. Wilson

Categorical claims are always subject to controversy, but few would disagree that Edward Osborne Wilson (1809-2021) period is the greatest living biologist. The Buenos aires Write-up newspaper announces her death as Darwin’s heir performer, zilch less. Nothing less, electronic zilch fairer. Sociobiology, biodiversity, biophilia Electronic.O. Wilson was at the...
WILDLIFE
staradvertiser.com

E.O. Wilson, a pioneer of evolutionary biology, dies at 92

Edward O. Wilson, a biologist and author who conducted pioneering work on biodiversity, insects and human nature — and won two Pulitzer Prizes along the way — died Sunday in Burlington, Massachusetts. He was 92. His death was announced today by the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation. “Ed’s holy...
SCIENCE
buzzfeednews.com

E.O. Wilson, Heir To Darwin’s Legacy And King Of The Ants, Has Died At Age 92

If any modern scientist can claim to have carried the torch lit by Charles Darwin, it was Edward Osborne Wilson — usually known as "E.O." Wilson pioneered the study of biological diversity, adding a theoretical dimension to nature conservation — which had previously seemed more like a moral crusade than a scientific endeavor.
ALABAMA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Renowned biologist and Alabama native E.O. Wilson dies at 92

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) -- E.O. Wilson, world renowned biologist and a native of Alabama, has died at age 92, according to his foundation. "The E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation is deeply saddened to share the passing of preeminent scientist, naturalist, author and teacher, Edward O. Wilson, Ph.D.," the foundation posted on its website. "One of the most distinguished and recognized American scientists in modern history, Dr. Wilson devoted his life to studying the natural world and inspiring others to care for it as he did."
ALABAMA STATE
