NYC’s best chicken soup • Omicron’s fast spread • Netflix and hell

By New York Jewish Week Staff
Cleveland Jewish News
 4 days ago

Good Monday morning, New York. We hope you enjoyed the long weekend, if you had one. The city’s plan to enforce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all private-sector workers takes effect today, as the virus is spreading across New York City at a faster rate than at any other point during...

Five of NYC’s Best End of the Year Cocktails Illustrated

There’s a subtle artistry to cocktail recipe creation, whether a bartender or beverage director intends to reinvigorate a classic or pull off the utterly unexpected. This fine, flavorful line, however, has not hindered attempts at the astounding. In fact, 2021 provided innumerable noteworthy mixed drinks—from the Dewar’s Japanese Smooth Highball at Katana Kitten (this year’s highest ranked bar in the US according to The World’s 50 Best Bars) to the impeccably crafted Bond Old Fashioned at the high-design members-only club Zero Bond. But the five we highlight below—charismatically depicted by Brooklyn-based artist Paul Tuller, who illustrated the book Pretty Boys: Legendary Icons Who Redefined Beaty (And How To Glow Up, Too)—simply stood out more than any others. Tuller captures an abundance of joy, a dash of majesty and a dollop of kitsch in these images, as he did for CH back in 2016 and 2019. Some of the accompanying recipes are more complex than others, but all of them have an unmatched spark that’s quick to detect on the tongue.
She wants to take the up-scale kosher restaurant UN Plaza Grill to the next level

(New York Jewish Week via JTA) — Four years ago, businessman Albert Gad opened UN Plaza Grill, an elegant kosher restaurant, in the Midtown East high-rise apartment building in which he lived. The space was gorgeous — high ceilings, tall windows, starched white linens covering well-spaced tables, complete with a view of the United Nations across the street. The food was delicious. The service, refined.
NYC Life Insider’s Guide: The Best Things to Do This Holiday Season

With all the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, we hope you’ll take some time to enjoy all the magic NYC has to offer this time of year, even during a pandemic. Here are highlights of some of our favorite holiday sights, shopping, and fun places for holidays drinks and dinner. If you’re looking for a feel-good Broadway show, Valerie Smaldone says Mrs. Doubtfire is a musical with heart! Or checkout some of the new exhibits at our museums. And great news this week for the now iconic Fearless Girl bronze statue on Wall Street. Happy holidays to all our Tomatoes who ❤️ NYC. We’ll be back with our NYC events newsletter on January 8.
McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
General Tso's Chicken

We’ve talked about beer. Today we are going to give wine its day. People ask, “Does wine make you fat?”. Those are two big questions, followed regularly by, “Can I drink wine and still lose weight?”. Let’s explore. First, I’ll tell you a story. I had...
I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
‘Frozen’ Voice Actress Found Dead at 35 Years Old

Sad news to report as we have learned that Sayaka Kanda, the Frozen actress who voiced Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen has died. The Japanese actress, Sayaka Kanda is known for many voice-over roles including Idoly Pride, Star Blazers 2202, and Convenience Store Boyfriends. She recently voiced Princess Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen and was to appear in the upcoming April 2022 production of Galaxy Express 999.
Burger King will sell Whoppers at a throwback price of 37 cents this weekend

Burger King announced Thursday it will sell Whoppers for just 37 cents to celebrate the signature burger's 64th birthday. On December 3 and 4, customers can buy a Whopper for the original price through Burger King's app or website. The deal is only available to members of the chain's rewards program, and the special price is limited to one per customer during the birthday bash. Prices vary by location, but a Whopper in Rochester, New York currently costs $6.19.
Betty White's best life lessons and funniest quotes as her 100th birthday approaches

Iconic actress and comedian Betty White celebrates her 100th birthday on Jan. 17, 2022 — and this wise, funny lady has a lot of life lessons and smart insights to share. The native of Oak Park, Ill., has enjoyed a hugely successful career in radio, TV, and film spanning more than 75 years. She’s been called "America’s Sweetheart" and the "First Lady of Television." She was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1995, the same year she earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Amazon Books Editors Announce 2021’s Best Books of the Year

Amazon Books Editors announced their selections for the Best Books of 2021, naming Amor Towles’ The Lincoln Highway as the Best Book of the Year; Towles’ New York Times bestseller A Gentleman in Moscow was also included in the Best Books selection in 2016. The annual list is hand-picked by a team of editors who read thousands of books each year. Featuring the top 100 books published this year, the editors’ selections also break out the top 20 books in numerous categories, including mysteries, memoirs, children’s books, and cookbooks. To explore the full list of the Best Books of 2021, visit amazon.com/bestbooks2021.
Amazon employee who was denied sick leave dies at work the same day

According to reports, two workers at an US Amazon facility tragically passed away. One of them suffered a fatal stroke shortly after his request to go home was denied. Both died just hours apart on November 28 and 29. Despite the loss, other employees at the warehouse in Alabama were instructed to continue their work like any other day, revealed co-workers while speaking to workers’ rights organization More Perfect Union.
