Key numbers in the Houston Texans win over the Chargers

By Aarron Van Buren
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Texans put up a lot of big numbers in their upset win over the Chargers. What exactly were those numbers that gave the Houston Texans such a big win over Christmas weekend? Let’s say those numbers were easily the best Houston has done in 2021. Davis Mills, Rex Burkhead,...

