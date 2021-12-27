ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarro County, TX

Navarro College esports team wins nationals

By From Staff Reports
Corsicana Daily Sun
 4 days ago
The Navarro College esports qualified seven teams to participate in the national finals, which is more than any other college in the United States. The teams that qualified were Overwatch, Valorant, Smash, Madden, Call of Duty 2v2 (two teams), and Call of Duty 4v4.

Call of Duty: Gun Fight (2v2), No. 2 seed, team of Roy Escobedo and Sabien Escareno won the NJCAA National Championship (4-0) over Barton Community College. This team also beat the No. 3 seed Navarro College team of Cameran Clark and David Escamilla in the semifinal round.

The No. 1 seed Call of Duty 4v4 team of Roy Escobedo, Sabien Escareno, Cameran Clark and David Escamilla finished second losing to St. Clair College.

Our Valorant and Madden teams both lost in the first round of nationals. Smash lost in the second round.

Overwatch (No. 5) lost to the defending 2020 national championship Westchester 3-1.

Overall, Navarro College esports finished the season 11-1 and ranks No. 8 in the nation. Navarro College established their esports team in the fall of 2020 and continues to recruit top players to the team.

On the Net:

Anyone interested in being a part of the team can complete an interest form at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1NvU9-1rWgsgRnewv23YWiwfuB6Znoea0BsFUx0RXhE4/viewform?chromeless=1&edit_requested=true

