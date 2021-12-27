ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle Wins Copyright Case Against the Mail on Sunday

By Tobias Carroll
wiltonbulletin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest — and possibly last — stage in a legal battle between Meghan Markle and The Mail on Sunday seems to have been reached, and it’s one that reads like a full concession from the latter. The presence of “reads” in there is no...

www.wiltonbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Rolling Stone

Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Victim May Depose Meghan Markle in Prince Andrew Lawsuit

The lawyer for the alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim suing Prince Andrew said they may depose Meghan Markle if the lawsuit goes to trial. In August, Virginia Guiffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew, a longtime friend of Epstein, for alleged sexual assault when she was 17. Giuffre’s suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. Prince Andrew’s legal team has a Jan. 4 motion to dismiss the lawsuit; if that is unsuccessful and the suit goes to trial, Guiffre’s lawyer David Boies told the Daily Beast that they might call Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, to the stand because of the “important knowledge”...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle looks unrecognisable on a solo Christmas shopping trip

Despite a lot of Covid uncertainty currently playing out, we're still trying our best to remain festive and get into the spirit of Christmas – a huge part of which is buying special gifts and tokens for loved ones, to show how much you care. The same goes for Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who was spotted Christmas shopping last week whilst adopting a very incognito look.
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

Could Meghan Markle Actually Be Deposed In Prince Andrew’s Trial?

As the civil suit against Prince Andrew continues, and he vehemently denies any wrongdoing, a new proposition including Meghan Markle has created a stir. Prince Andrew is being sued by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has claimed that the Prince sexually assaulted her on three occasions in 2001. She was just 17 years old at the time – a minor. She also alleged that she was being sex-trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein during this period. In order to get to the truth, Giuffre’s lawyer has stated that he will attempt to depose members of the royal family, including Meghan Markle.
CELEBRITIES
Meghan Markle
wfav951.com

Meghan Markle Receives Public Apology For Copyright Infringement

On Sunday (December 26th) The Mail on Sunday issued a public apology to Meghan Markle for infringing her copyright. After printing sections of a letter she wrote to her father shortly after marrying Prince Harry in 2018, The Mail on Sunday was ordered to issue a mea culpa to the Duchess of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Meghan Markle’s court win acknowledged by British tabloid

Over the weekend, Meghan Markle got a court-mandated front-page mea culpa from a U.K. tabloid. In 2019, Mail on Sunday published parts of a private letter from Markle to her estranged father. A British court ruled in her favor in her claims of copyright infringement.Dec. 27, 2021.
Elle

Meghan Markle Gets Published Apology From U.K. Tabloid After Legal Victory Against Them

On Sunday, December 26, the Mail on Sunday printed an apology to Meghan Markle. They were required to issue the statement after losing a lengthy court battle to Markle for breaching the Duchess of Sussex's privacy. In 2019, the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline websites published parts of a 5-page letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, which she had sent in advance of her marriage to Prince Harry in May of 2018. Her father chose not attend.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Meghan Markle Won A Legal Battle Against The Tabloids, So Everyone's Celebrating

After nearly three years of courtroom back-and-forth, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has won her legal battle against The Mail on Sunday. The legal suit began in February 2019 after the tabloid published portions of a personal letter Markle sent to her father Thomas Markle in 2018. Earlier in 2021 on Jan. 19 and 20, the court announced that the tabloid publication infringed on Markle’s copyright. On Feb. 11, Judge Mark Warby of the High Court in London ruled that the publication needed to issue an apology on their website, and the order was upheld on Dec. 2. The publication’s printed apology hit stands Dec. 26, and these tweets about Meghan Markle’s Mail on Sunday lawsuit victory highlight what a huge effect the apology had on the internet.
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

Meghan Markle Receives Public Apology After Winning Her Privacy Case Against British Tabloid

Meghan Markle has been granted a public apology from the publishers of the Mail on Sunday - - after a lengthy court battle with the British tabloid. On Monday, Dec. 25, the publications printed and ran the apology on the front- page which was required after it was ruled that the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline websites breached the Duchess of Sussex’s privacy in February 2019, after publishing parts of a 5-page letter she wrote to her father Thomas Markle.
CELEBRITIES
mediaite.com

UK’s Mail on Sunday Prints Front Page Mea Culpa After Meghan Markle’s Legal Victory, Publishers to Pay Her ‘Financial Remedies’

The United Kingdom’s Mail on Sunday printed a statement on its front page admitting that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, won her copyright claim against the paper’s publisher. “The Duchess of Sussex wins her legal case for copyright infringement against Associated Newspapers for articles published in The...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share First Photo of Lilibet in Holiday Card

Watch: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Share First Pic of Lilibet. On Dec. 23, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave the people a new adorable photo of their 2-year-old son Archie and 6-month-old daughter Lilibet when they unveiled their annual holiday card, which featured a sweet portrait of the family of four. The smiling snap was taken by Alexi Lubomirski this summer at the couple's home in Santa Barbara, Calif.
CELEBRITIES
KIII TV3

The Mail on Sunday posts front-page notice on Meghan Markle's lawsuit victory

WASHINGTON — A British newspaper publisher has posted a court-ordered front page notice acknowledging the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, won a copyright lawsuit against them. Britain's High Court ruled in February that the publisher of The Mail on Sunday and MailOnline website unlawfully breached Meghan's privacy with five...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

U.K.’s Mail on Sunday Publishes Mea Culpa to Meghan Markle After Losing Court Battle

British newspaper The Mail on Sunday published a front-page mea culpa to Meghan Markle after losing a court battle with the Duchess of Sussex earlier this year. Stopping short of an apology, the brief statement — teased on the front page and printed in full on page 3 as well as online with the simple headline “The Duchess of Sussex” — acknowledged that the paper’s publisher, Associated Newspapers, had lost the privacy dispute brought forth by Markle. “Following a hearing on 19-20 January 2021, and a further hearing on 5 May 2021, the Court has given judgment for The Duchess of Sussex...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Meghan Markle Gets Bare-Bones Apology After Lawsuit Win

Meghan Markle has finally gotten a public apology in her drawn-out lawsuit against a British tabloid—but it was far from fulsome. The Mail on Sunday published a statement at the bottom of its front page, and Mail Online posted on its homepage: “Following a hearing on 19-20 January 2021, and a further hearing on 5 May 2021, the Court has given judgment for The Duchess of Sussex on her claim for copyright infringement. The Court found that Associated Newspapers infringed her copyright by publishing extracts of her handwritten letter to her father in The Mail on Sunday and in Mail Online. Financial remedies have been agreed.” The duchess said in early December, after winning an appeal of her privacy and copyright fight against the publishers for publishing her private letters: “This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Ellen' Gag Allegedly Has Meghan Markle Embarrassed

Meghan Markle is reportedly regretting her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month. During a recent episode of the talk show, Markle took part in one of host Ellen DeGeneres' typical prank segments, agreeing to do whatever the comedian told her in front of vendors at the Warner Bros. lot, no matter how embarrassing. Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex reportedly thought this would help show off the former Suits star's sense of humor, but royal expert Neil Sean claims the response wasn't what they expected.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

This is what Archie and Lilibet call their mother Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet insight into her family's dynamic as she and her husband Prince Harry released their Christmas card last week. The message on the photocard revealed what Harry and Meghan's two-year-old son Archie, and his baby sister Lilibet, will grow up calling their parents – Mama and Papa.
CELEBRITIES

