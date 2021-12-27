ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Chaim Walder, haredi Orthodox children’s book author who was accused of sexual abuse, found dead

By Shira Hanau
Cleveland Jewish News
 4 days ago

(JTA) — Chaim Walder, an Israeli haredi Orthodox children’s book author who was accused last month of sexual abuse by several teenage girls, was found dead Monday in an apparent suicide, according to Israeli news reports. Walder was 53 years old. After a successful career as a...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Comments / 0

