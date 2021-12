The vivo S12 series will arrive on Wednesday, December 22, and we already know the phones will have a triple-camera setup on the back, with two more shooters at the front. The brand posted a short video teaser on its Weibo page, revealing selfies will be further improved with two LED lights. That’s right - vivo is putting two flashes at the front of the S12 Pro, which will be embedded into the thin bezel on top.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO