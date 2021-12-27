Kwanzaa, the weeklong holiday that honors African American roots, is underway

Kwanzaa is a time of celebration, remembrance, reflection and recommitment. It requires these practices throughout the holiday. But the last day of Kwanzaa is dedicated to deep reflection, meditation on the meaning and measure of being African and how this is understood and asserted for good in the world in essential, uplifting and transformative ways. This resharing of thoughts in this article on the practice of deep reflection during Kwanzaa reaffirms its essentiality, not only to the practice of Kwanzaa, but also its indispensability to achieving and living a good and meaningful life. I speak of a life in which we think deeply and continuously about critical issues on a personal and social level and act accordingly. And as the honored ancestors of ancient Egypt taught, it means deep thinking (djaer) about what is good for the people and beneficial to the unfolding and flourishing of the future.

