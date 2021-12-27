ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kwanzaa, the weeklong holiday that honors African American roots, is underway

By Tatyana Turner Chicago Tribune
Herald & Review
 4 days ago

Kwanzaa, the weeklong holiday that honors African American roots and traditions, has been celebrated for more than half a century. Running through Jan. 1 this year, Kwanzaa was created in 1966, one year after the Watts Riot. In one of the largest and costliest riots of the civil rights era, more...

herald-review.com

philasun.com

The holiday Kwanzaa

The holiday Kwanzaa is a product of creative cultural synthesis. That is to say, it is the product of critical selection and judicious mixture on several levels. First, Kwanzaa is a synthesis of both Continental African and Diaspora African cultural elements. This means that it is rooted in both the...
CELEBRATIONS
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Restoration underway on historic African-American church in Navassa

NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — A church with significant cultural ties to the Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor is being restored and brought back to life. Construction for Reaves Chapel’s restoration project in Navassa began 3 weeks ago, and so far the structure has been stabilized. The church’s origins date...
NAVASSA, NC
Food52

What Kwanzaa Means to Black Americans—Now & Always

When National Museum of African American History and Culture oral history museum specialist Kelly Elaine Navies celebrated Kwanzaa while growing up in the Bay Area, food was always the center of the celebration. “Having a feast—you're celebrating the culture and the diversity of African culture throughout the world,” said Navies....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Savannah Morning News

Generation Kwanzaa: Black youth continue to embrace the traditions of the cultural holiday

Growing up, celebrating Kwanzaa was not only a familiar event for Savannah resident Aquila Rhodes, but one held in high regard in her family. Her grandmother is Dorothy Cohen, a woman cultural historian Amir Jamal Touré affectionately calls the “Queen mother of Kwanzaa,” and rightfully so. Kwanzaa has been observed in Savannah since 1987 under Cohen’s guidance.
SAVANNAH, GA
KSN News

Governor Kelly celebrates Kwanzaa with African-American Community

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly celebrated Kwanzaa with the African-American community on Monday at the Kansas State House. The Reverend Shirley D. Heermance of St. Mark’s A.M.E. Church gave the opening prayer and was emcee for the afternoon event. Governor Laura Kelly was the honored guest and helped light the Kinara. The Kinara […]
KANSAS STATE
hhsherald.com

An African-American Christmas

Why? Why do people think Jesus is white or god, our lord almighty is white. When in different religions he’s not. Like the black community, they believe God and Jesus look like them. But in most of the whiter populations they think Jesus and god is white., like a thousand years ago with genocide. And that assumption carried through every year. Like in the 1960s when the KKK was involved, they used Christ as a way to hurt people of color. But people of color also used christ in a way to give them strength to survive so the next generation will know the pain they overcame. So who is Jesus and God?
MUSIC
AOL Corp

'Kwanzaa is necessary': The holiday celebrating African American culture presses on virtually, again

AKRON, Ohio – In the midst of the highly infectious omicron variant of the coronavirus, many Kwanzaa celebrations are being hosted virtually for a second year. The holiday, which commemorates African American culture, began Sunday and continues until the new year, honoring traditions of the Nguzo Saba: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.
AKRON, OH
lasentinel.net

Righteous Reflection On Being African: A Kwanzaa Meditation

Kwanzaa is a time of celebration, remembrance, reflection and recommitment. It requires these practices throughout the holiday. But the last day of Kwanzaa is dedicated to deep reflection, meditation on the meaning and measure of being African and how this is understood and asserted for good in the world in essential, uplifting and transformative ways. This resharing of thoughts in this article on the practice of deep reflection during Kwanzaa reaffirms its essentiality, not only to the practice of Kwanzaa, but also its indispensability to achieving and living a good and meaningful life. I speak of a life in which we think deeply and continuously about critical issues on a personal and social level and act accordingly. And as the honored ancestors of ancient Egypt taught, it means deep thinking (djaer) about what is good for the people and beneficial to the unfolding and flourishing of the future.
CELEBRATIONS
Discovery

Kwanzaa: The African Celebration of Unity and Culture

Kwanzaa may be a festival celebrated by millions of African Americans and pan-Africans, but it has only been around for a few decades. Introduced to the United States in 1966 as a ritual to welcome the first harvest to the home, the festival, which takes place from December 26 to January 1, is a celebration of life, unity, family, and culture.
SOCIETY
wlvr.org

Lehigh Valley residents celebrate African heritage during Kwanzaa

This week many in the Lehigh Valley and across the country are celebrating Kwanzaa. It is a non-religious, cultural holiday that commemorates African heritage. Maulana Karenga, a professor in California, started the holiday in 1966, drawing inspiration from African harvest festivals. He created Kwanzaa to provide an occasion for Black people to celebrate themselves and their history. The holiday’s formation was a response to racial tensions that exploded into the 1965 Watts riots in Los Angeles.
FESTIVAL
WMDT.com

Salisbury Kwanzaa Club gets together to celebrate holiday

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- The Salisbury Kwanzaa Club hosted an event Thursday at the Princess Anne Library. Kwanzaa is a week-long annual celebration to honor African heritage in African-American culture. At the event, there was everything from food, to games, dancing- singing, and more. There were also guest speakers who read...
SALISBURY, MD

