ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Laboratory Mixer Market To Reach USD 2.25 Billion By 2027 | Reports And Data

By Reports and Data
Medagadget.com
 5 days ago

The global laboratory mixer market is projected to be valued at USD 2.25 billion by end of 2027 from USD 1.6 billion in 2020, expanding at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The factors such as increasing investment in the research and development especially from the pharmaceutical industries along...

www.medgadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medagadget.com

Solvent Evaporation Market To Reach USD 926.8 Million By 2028 With CAGR of 7.5% | Reports And Data

The rising demand for technologically upgraded industrial evaporators and increasing research activities are the vital market growth parameters. New York, December 31, 2021 – The global solvent evaporation market size is expected to reach USD 926.8 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.5%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The global solvent evaporation market has gained immense traction in recent years, owing to the growing demand for highly-advanced industrial evaporators, rising focus on new drug development, higher government investments in the pharmaceutical industry, and increasing collaborations among pharmaceutical companies and academic & research institutions. The other vital factors responsible for the growth of the global solvent evaporation market are the surging number of clinical and research laboratories, the growing emphasis on laboratory automation, soaring demand for large-molecule biopharmaceutical ingredients, and the escalating need for pure and safe pharmaceutical drug samples.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Emulsifiers Market Size to Reach USD 13.08 Billion in 2028 Growing at a CAGR of 6.3%, according to Emergen Research

Emergen Research has published its latest report titled “Emulsifiers Market, Product Type (Bio-based, Synthetic), By End-use Industry (Food & Beverage Industry, Oil & Gas Industry, Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Paints & Coatings Industry, Agrochemical Industry, Others), By Distribution Channel (Direct Channels, Indirect Channels), and By Region, Forecast to 2028”
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

ATP Assays Market To Reach USD 472.6 Million By 2028 With CAGR of 10.5% | Reports And Data

The expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors worldwide and the rising need for food & drug safety are the key market growth propellers. New York, December 30,2021 – The global ATP assays market size is expected to reach USD 472.6 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.5%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The global market growth is primarily attributed to the growing demand for advanced, high-performance ATP assays in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and food & beverage sectors. The increasing prevalence of life-threatening diseases like cancer, the rapid spread of severely infectious diseases, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and the growing occurrence of water-borne and food-borne illnesses are the other significant parameters accountable for the global ATP assays market’s steady growth. Moreover, the ever-increasing need for safer drugs and food products, fast-paced adoption of food contamination testing methods across various sectors, and the rising focus on laboratory hygiene have further stimulated the market growth.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market To Reach USD 223.3 Million By 2028 CAGR of 7% | Reports And Data

Growing demand for advanced devices to provide controlled drugs is a significant factor influencing growth of the market. New York, December 30,2021 – The dual chamber prefilled syringes market is expected to be valued at USD 223.3 million by end of 2028 from a value of USD 130 million in 2020, expanding at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period. Double-chamber syringes are designed as a drug and device combination product, which enables the reconstitution and administration of drugs in fixed doses. This growth of the market is attributable to the factors such as growing inclination toward lyophilized drugs, bio-based medicines across the globe, robust applications across administration of drugs, and demand for improved drug administration. Rising drugs administration activities along with growing adoption of dual chamber prefilled syringes for better administration is driving growth of its market.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Trends#Market Intelligence#Cagr#Thermo Fisher Scientific
Medagadget.com

Increasing Applications of DNA Origami in the Manufacture of Drug Delivery Systems is a Key Factor Driving DNA Origami Market Revenue Growth, says Emergen Research

Emergen Research has published its latest report titled “DNA Origami Market, By Type (Single-stranded Scaffold DNA, Folding Kits, Staple Strand Oligos), By Structure (Static, Active), By Application (Nanorobots and Fluorescence Studies, Enzyme-substrate Studies, Studies of Molecular Motors, Light, Energy, and Microscopy Studies, DNA Origami Drug Delivery, Biosensors, Others), and By Region, Forecast to 2028”
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Size to Reach USD 5.52 Billion in 2028 Growing at a CAGR of 21.6%, according to Emergen Research

Emergen Research has published its latest report titled “Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Size, Share, Trends, By Component (Solution, Services), By Security Type (Application Security, Network Security, Endpoint Security, Cloud Security, Others Security), By End-use (Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinics), and By Region Forecast to 2028”. According...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Rear Spoiler Market to grow by USD 1.11 billion from 2021 to 2026| High Popularity of Luxury Vehicles to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rear Spoiler Market by Type (ABS, fiberglass, carbon fiber, and sheet metal) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
MARKETS
helpnetsecurity.com

Enterprise data loss prevention market to reach $6.265 billion by 2026

The global enterprise data loss prevention market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.03% to reach $6.265 billion by 2026, from $1.647 billion in 2019, according to ResearchAndMarkets. The enterprise data loss prevention market is highly driven by the escalating demand for an optimized solution with a spike...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Laboratories
Medagadget.com

Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market To Reach USD 11.9 Billion By 2028 With CAGR of 11.6% | Reports And Data

The rising need to outsource analytical testing services for decreased manufacturing costs and augmented operational efficiency is a key market growth driver. New York, December 28,2021 – The global healthcare analytical testing services market size is expected to reach USD 11.9 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.6%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The global market growth is significantly accelerated by the rising need for outsourcing healthcare analytical testing services, the growing number of contract research organizations, increasing clinical trials being performed worldwide, and the surging adoption of the quality-by-design approach among pharmaceutical companies. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies worldwide are outsource healthcare analytical testing services to streamline drug manufacturing processes, ease the end-to-end stages of drug discovery, reduce their capital expenditure, and raise profit margins. Healthcare analytical testing services are also leveraged by these companies to reduce the time required for process validation, facilitate clinical trials and commercial launch of drugs, offer in-depth insights into patient records and hospital management, and improve patient outcomes. The significant rise of the biopharmaceutical sector, augmented focus on employing specialized testing services for biologics and biosimilars, and the growing development of biopharmaceutical drugs and products are further expected to propel the global healthcare analytical testing services market growth in the near future. However, the lack of technical expertise and skills and risks of user data breach associated with healthcare analytical testing services are specific factors expected to restrain the growth of this market in the upcoming years.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market To Reach USD 1.49 Billion By 2028 With CAGR of 5.1% | Reports And Data

The global UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market is expected to be valued at USD 1.49 billion by 2028 from USD 1.00 Billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The increasing applications of UV/visible spectroscopy in the biopharmaceutical sector, in R&D activities, and technological developments in the instrument are the key elements contributing to the growth of the market. The escalating demand for testing and screening of compounds in the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industry are other major factors projected to propell the industry’s progress in the forecast timeframe.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

The Wearable Injectors Market to Be Defined By Exceptional Digitization

The Wearable Injectors Market is estimated to grow on a diligent note in the forecast period. Today, social proof could be equated with digital currency. In other words, people go for digital reviews, signals, and testimonials before deciding on the doctor/hospital. This social proof works better with telehealth, and also goes beyond region-wise obstacles. This would all be about the healthcare vertical going forward.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Amniotic Products Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast to 2030

The report is filled with valuable insights regarding various economic, social, technological, and demographic factors that could influence the global amniotic products market during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. The research report includes information about key trends and developments in the market and assesses their impact on the growth trajectory of the global amniotic products market. The report includes potential drivers and restraints that can impact growth trajectory of the market during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. The report presents assessment of various segments in the global amniotic products market as well.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Root Canal Sealer Market | Expansive Coverage on the Novel Profit-Yielding Sources

Root canal sealers are utilized to seal space between the dentinal divider and obturating center interface. Root canal sealers make up for shortfalls and inconsistencies in root canals and parallel and extra canals just as occupy the space among center and adornment filling materials in the horizontal buildup. It likewise fills in as greases during obturation interaction and goes about as an antimicrobial specialist.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market Size Is Anticipated To Reach USD 3459.1 Million at a CAGR of 23.4% By 2028 | Addex Therapeutics Ltd., Affectis Pharmaceuticals AG, Genzyme Corp, Lead Discovery Center GmbH

The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market Is Growing with the Increasing Prevalence of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease. The global charcot-marie-tooth disease market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3459.1 Million in 2027 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 23.4% over the forecast period (2018-2026), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

Security and vulnerability management market size to reach $20.1 billion by 2027

The global security and vulnerability management market size is expected to reach $20.1 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 7.1% CAGR during the forecast period, according to ResearchAndMarkets. Security and vulnerability management refers to the process of identifying, analyzing, and eliminating vulnerabilities in networking hardware or software....
MARKETS
meticulousresearch.com

Energy Harvesting Systems Market to Reach $15.01 Billion by 2028

Meticulous Research®—a leading global market research company, published a research report titled “Energy Harvesting Systems Market by Component (Power Management, Sensors, Transmitters), Energy Source (Solar Energy, Thermal Energy, RF Energy), Industry (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive), Application, and Geography—Global Forecasts to 2028”. The energy harvesting systems...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Global Music Streaming Subscription Service Market Projected To Reach USD 41,152.8 Million By 2028, With A CAGR Of 10.8% | Growth Market Reports

According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, “Global Music Streaming Subscription Service Market By Product Types Service Types (Live Streaming and On-demand Streaming), And End Users (Residential and Commercial), and Regions: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2020-2028”, the market was valued at US$ 18,323.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a growth rate of 10.8% by 2028. Streaming music subscriptions are extremely popular. Apple Music, available on Windows and Mac computers, is a streaming music subscription with over 40 million songs that one can stream to the computer. Amazon Music and YouTube Music offer similar subscriptions. All these paid programs offer free trials that allow a person to evaluate their services. Some services such as Spotify, Deezer, and Pandora offer free levels of ad-supported music with the option of premium paid levels.
BUSINESS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Laboratory Information system Market Research Report gives overall view over SWOT Analysis and Competitors in Forecast by 2031

The Laboratory Information system Market Report of MarketResearch.Biz is an unique collection of Market Size, Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Constraints, and drivers of Key business. Starting with associate examination on the present state of the Laboratory Information system market 2021, the analysis clarifies the dynamics touching every phase inside it. The report has been introduced a distinctive analysis technology specifically designed for this market. It also includes details on sales channels, distributors, traders, and dealers, including research findings and conclusions, an appendix, and data sources. The research document goes into great detail about product launch events, business drivers, challenges, and opportunities.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Interstitial Cystitis Drugs Market – What are the Driving Factors and How Companies are Responding Accordingly, Players Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Co., Johnson & Johnson, Mylan NV, Novartis AG

The market for Interstitial Cystitis Drugs is characterized by the increasing number of new drugs being introduced in the market. This condition is a chronic complication of uric acid deficiency. There are several available treatments, which include intravenous, oral, and symptomatic. Interstitial cystitis is a chronic disease that causes discomfort in the lower urinary tract and bladder. It is most prevalent in women and is associated with many comorbidities.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy