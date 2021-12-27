ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market Size Is Anticipated To Reach USD 3459.1 Million at a CAGR of 23.4% By 2028 | Addex Therapeutics Ltd., Affectis Pharmaceuticals AG, Genzyme Corp, Lead Discovery Center GmbH

By Coherent Market Insights
Medagadget.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market Is Growing with the Increasing Prevalence of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease. The global charcot-marie-tooth disease market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3459.1 Million in 2027 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 23.4% over the forecast period (2018-2026), as highlighted in a new report published by...

Medagadget.com

Face Mask Market Size to Reach USD 76.72 Billion in 2028 Growing at a CAGR of 5.2%, according to Emergen Research

Emergen Research has published its latest report titled “Face Mask Market, By Product Type (Surgical Masks, Respirators, N-series, P-series, R-series, and Others), By Material Type (Polyurethane, Polypropylene, Polyester, Cotton, Others), By Usability (Disposable Face Masks, Reusable Face Masks), By End-use (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Research Institutes, Industries, Individuals), and By Region, Forecast to 2028”
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market To Reach USD 223.3 Million By 2028 CAGR of 7% | Reports And Data

Growing demand for advanced devices to provide controlled drugs is a significant factor influencing growth of the market. New York, December 30,2021 – The dual chamber prefilled syringes market is expected to be valued at USD 223.3 million by end of 2028 from a value of USD 130 million in 2020, expanding at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period. Double-chamber syringes are designed as a drug and device combination product, which enables the reconstitution and administration of drugs in fixed doses. This growth of the market is attributable to the factors such as growing inclination toward lyophilized drugs, bio-based medicines across the globe, robust applications across administration of drugs, and demand for improved drug administration. Rising drugs administration activities along with growing adoption of dual chamber prefilled syringes for better administration is driving growth of its market.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

ATP Assays Market To Reach USD 472.6 Million By 2028 With CAGR of 10.5% | Reports And Data

The expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors worldwide and the rising need for food & drug safety are the key market growth propellers. New York, December 30,2021 – The global ATP assays market size is expected to reach USD 472.6 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.5%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The global market growth is primarily attributed to the growing demand for advanced, high-performance ATP assays in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and food & beverage sectors. The increasing prevalence of life-threatening diseases like cancer, the rapid spread of severely infectious diseases, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and the growing occurrence of water-borne and food-borne illnesses are the other significant parameters accountable for the global ATP assays market’s steady growth. Moreover, the ever-increasing need for safer drugs and food products, fast-paced adoption of food contamination testing methods across various sectors, and the rising focus on laboratory hygiene have further stimulated the market growth.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market To Reach USD 11.9 Billion By 2028 With CAGR of 11.6% | Reports And Data

The rising need to outsource analytical testing services for decreased manufacturing costs and augmented operational efficiency is a key market growth driver. New York, December 28,2021 – The global healthcare analytical testing services market size is expected to reach USD 11.9 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.6%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The global market growth is significantly accelerated by the rising need for outsourcing healthcare analytical testing services, the growing number of contract research organizations, increasing clinical trials being performed worldwide, and the surging adoption of the quality-by-design approach among pharmaceutical companies. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies worldwide are outsource healthcare analytical testing services to streamline drug manufacturing processes, ease the end-to-end stages of drug discovery, reduce their capital expenditure, and raise profit margins. Healthcare analytical testing services are also leveraged by these companies to reduce the time required for process validation, facilitate clinical trials and commercial launch of drugs, offer in-depth insights into patient records and hospital management, and improve patient outcomes. The significant rise of the biopharmaceutical sector, augmented focus on employing specialized testing services for biologics and biosimilars, and the growing development of biopharmaceutical drugs and products are further expected to propel the global healthcare analytical testing services market growth in the near future. However, the lack of technical expertise and skills and risks of user data breach associated with healthcare analytical testing services are specific factors expected to restrain the growth of this market in the upcoming years.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Pulmonary Edema Therapeutics Market to grow on a translational note going forward with accelerated approval pathway for several therapies | Novartis International AG, Cytokinetics Inc., Amgen Inc

Although there is limited evidence supporting the effectiveness of current treatments, there are a number of promising new drugs in the pipeline. In addition to the existing treatments, some of these therapies are still being developed and evaluated in clinical trials. Non-invasive ventilation and nitrates are the mainstays of pulmonary edema therapy. Diuretics are used in higher doses, but are associated with transient declines in renal function. The best treatment for pulmonary edema involves using herbal remedies. They are considered effective and are not harmful to the body. The herbal medicines used are known to improve oxygenation and reduce extracellular fluid. The most effective treatment involves using nitrates, diuretics, and nitrates. In the case of acute pulmonary edema, the drug used should be prescribed by a doctor.
HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,857.8 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% between 2021 and 2028

Acute kidney injury (AKI) is a condition that affects the kidneys and is usually diagnosed based on clinical history and laboratory data. Symptoms include rapid reductions in urine output and in renal function. it is most often caused by a systemic disease, a crush injury, a drug overdose, or some other reason. Depending on the causes, acute kidney injury treatment may include restoring blood flow to the kidneys and removing any blockage in the urinary tract. In severe cases, AKI can lead to chronic kidney problems that require permanent dialysis or a kidney transplant. Although most people suffering from AKI experience temporary damage, there are other treatments for chronic renal problems.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

At 9.9% CAGR, U.S. Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market To Reach US$ 333.6 Million By 2028 | Sanofi S.A., Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Laurus Labs Limited, Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

U.S. Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market observes the growing popularity of resorbable dental membranes in its supply chain. U.S. Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market, by Product Type (Dental Membrane (Non-resorbable Membranes & Resorbable Membranes) and Bone Graft Substitutes (DBM (Demineralized Bone Matrix), Synthetic Bone Graft Substitute Allograft, and Xenograft), by Material (Human Cells Source, Collagen, TCP (Tricalcium Phosphate), HA (Hydroxyapatite), Polytetrafluoroethylene, and Hydrogel), by Application (GTR (Guided Tissue Regeneration), Socket Preservation, GBR (Guided Bone Regeneration), Sinus Lifts, and Ridge Augmentation), and by End User (Dental Clinics, Hospitals, and Others), is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 333.6 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period (2021-2028), as mentioned in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.
CANCER
Medagadget.com

Needle-free IV Connectors Market is Estimated to be Valued at $ 755.8 Million in 2021, Globally at a CAGR of 10.3% by the end of 2028 |Baxter International, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton

Needle-free IV connector is a system that administers medication through an IV access device without needing a needle connection. The needle-free IV connectors’ manufacturers are focusing on development of new products for consumers. Based on the internal functions and characteristics of parts, these connectors are divided into complex and simple. The use of needle-free IV connectors facilitates infusion for patients and care providers, as well as the possibilities of needle-stick injury are reduced with the use of these products during the surgical procedures in health care workers, and it also reduces risk of microbial and bacterial contamination as these needle-free IV connectors are one-use products.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Global Music Streaming Subscription Service Market Projected To Reach USD 41,152.8 Million By 2028, With A CAGR Of 10.8% | Growth Market Reports

According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, “Global Music Streaming Subscription Service Market By Product Types Service Types (Live Streaming and On-demand Streaming), And End Users (Residential and Commercial), and Regions: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2020-2028”, the market was valued at US$ 18,323.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a growth rate of 10.8% by 2028. Streaming music subscriptions are extremely popular. Apple Music, available on Windows and Mac computers, is a streaming music subscription with over 40 million songs that one can stream to the computer. Amazon Music and YouTube Music offer similar subscriptions. All these paid programs offer free trials that allow a person to evaluate their services. Some services such as Spotify, Deezer, and Pandora offer free levels of ad-supported music with the option of premium paid levels.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Seasonings and Spices Market 2021 Expected to Reach US$ 17300 million and Growing at CAGR Of 3.1% By 2028

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Seasonings and Spices Market – Global Research Report 2021-2028". The global Seasonings and Spices market is estimated at 14000 million US$ in 2021 and is expected to 17300 million US$ by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2028.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Interstitial Cystitis Drugs Market – What are the Driving Factors and How Companies are Responding Accordingly, Players Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Co., Johnson & Johnson, Mylan NV, Novartis AG

The market for Interstitial Cystitis Drugs is characterized by the increasing number of new drugs being introduced in the market. This condition is a chronic complication of uric acid deficiency. There are several available treatments, which include intravenous, oral, and symptomatic. Interstitial cystitis is a chronic disease that causes discomfort in the lower urinary tract and bladder. It is most prevalent in women and is associated with many comorbidities.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Root Canal Sealer Market | Expansive Coverage on the Novel Profit-Yielding Sources

Root canal sealers are utilized to seal space between the dentinal divider and obturating center interface. Root canal sealers make up for shortfalls and inconsistencies in root canals and parallel and extra canals just as occupy the space among center and adornment filling materials in the horizontal buildup. It likewise fills in as greases during obturation interaction and goes about as an antimicrobial specialist.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Substantiation through Digitization to Drive the Botulinum Toxin Market

The Botulinum Toxin Market is expected to grow on a persistent note in the future. With AI making its mark everywhere, how could the healthcare vertical be left behind? Abnormalities in the medical scans could be easily spotted by radiologists with the help of machine learning. Likewise, the healthcare vertical is poised to develop on a ravishing note with technological advancements on the anvil in the next decade.
ECONOMY
Medagadget.com

Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market To Reach USD 5,029.8 Million By 2027 | Reports And Data

Growing digitization of healthcare systems infrastructure in developed and developing countries is a significant factor influencing growth of the market. New York, December 21,2021 – The global clinical communication and collaboration market is expected to reach a market size of USD 5,029.8 Million by 2027, and register a significantly high revenue growth rate over the next seven years, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for clinical communication and collaboration solutions can be attributed to increasing digitization of healthcare system infrastructure globally. Digitization in healthcare systems enable easy maintenance of patient medical records and history. A patient’s medical history is vital in emergency situations and unavailability of a physical copy can lead to conflicting medication or treatment, thereby resulting in potential medical complications. Digitization helps to keep doctors informed about the medical history of a patient whenever required, as well as aids in maintaining consistent communication between various specialist to collaboratively diagnose a specific medical condition.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Placenta Growth Factor Market Profit Margin, industry size, growth, Risk Analysis, Financial Summary | Alteogen Inc., Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceuticals Group Co Ltd, Clearside BioMedical Inc.

Market research on most trending report Global “Placenta Growth Factor” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Placenta Growth Factor market state of affairs. The Placenta Growth Factor marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Placenta Growth Factor report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Placenta Growth Factor Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
INDUSTRY
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Sleep Therapy Devices Market trends, size, current remuneration, estimates of revenue | Philips, ResMed, SOMNOmedics GmbH

Market research on most trending report Global “Sleep Therapy Devices” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Sleep Therapy Devices market state of affairs. The Sleep Therapy Devices marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Sleep Therapy Devices report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Sleep Therapy Devices Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
MARKETS
BGR.com

Critical drug recall: If you take these common meds, call your doctor immediately

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Saturday: COVID-19 tests, $179 AirPods Pro, more The FDA this week announced two drug recalls for entirely different but nonetheless equally serious reasons. The first recall involves Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release tablets from Viona Pharmaceuticals. This recall stems from the fact that some lots of the drug likely contain a carcinogen known as N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA). The second drug recall involves lots of Nitroglycerin Lingual Spray and is due to the fact that some units may not properly dispense the medication as intended. The Metformin Hydrochloride drug recall Metformin Hydrochloride is for patients with type 2...
HEALTH

