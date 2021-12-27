ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,857.8 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% between 2021 and 2028

By Coherent Market Insights
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcute kidney injury (AKI) is a condition that affects the kidneys and is usually diagnosed based on clinical history and laboratory data. Symptoms include rapid reductions in urine output and in renal function. it is most often caused by a systemic disease, a crush injury, a drug overdose, or some other...

Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Size To Reach USD 6.6 Billion By 2028 | Reports And Data

New York, December 29,2021 – The global temperature monitoring systems market size is expected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.2%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The steadily growing demand for advanced temperature monitoring systems across the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, life sciences, manufacturing, e-commerce, and chemical industries is one of the most fundamental factors driving this market’s growth. The rapidly growing manufacturing sector, rising government focus on maintaining the quality and safety of foods and medicinal drugs, stringent regulatory norms product quality and storage, and the increasing e-commerce and logistics activities around the world are the crucial parameters contributing to the global market growth.
MARKETS
Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast to 2030

The acute kidney injury treatment market has been estimated to experience significant growth opportunities in the forthcoming years. This increasing market growth is on the back of increasing cases of acute kidney injuries during the forecast period. In addition to this, some of the prominent players are concentrating on the development of treatments for acute kidney injuries. This factor has been estimated to drive growth opportunities in the acute kidney injury treatment market.
MARKETS
Parenteral Packaging Market is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 11.1% And estimated to surpass US$ 24,973.9 Million by 2028

The market for parenteral packaging is primarily driven by the pharmaceutical industry. The market is segmented by material, as it is the easiest to manufacture and cheapest to purchase. The market is highly fragmented by materials and processes used to manufacture them. This segment is divided into plastic-based and glass-encapsulated packaging, which is used for sterile fluids.
BUSINESS
#Kidney Disease#Market Research#Kidneys#Cagr#Market Intelligence
UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market To Reach USD 1.49 Billion By 2028 With CAGR of 5.1% | Reports And Data

The global UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market is expected to be valued at USD 1.49 billion by 2028 from USD 1.00 Billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The increasing applications of UV/visible spectroscopy in the biopharmaceutical sector, in R&D activities, and technological developments in the instrument are the key elements contributing to the growth of the market. The escalating demand for testing and screening of compounds in the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industry are other major factors projected to propell the industry’s progress in the forecast timeframe.
BUSINESS
Needle-free IV Connectors Market is Estimated to be Valued at $ 755.8 Million in 2021, Globally at a CAGR of 10.3% by the end of 2028 |Baxter International, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton

Needle-free IV connector is a system that administers medication through an IV access device without needing a needle connection. The needle-free IV connectors’ manufacturers are focusing on development of new products for consumers. Based on the internal functions and characteristics of parts, these connectors are divided into complex and simple. The use of needle-free IV connectors facilitates infusion for patients and care providers, as well as the possibilities of needle-stick injury are reduced with the use of these products during the surgical procedures in health care workers, and it also reduces risk of microbial and bacterial contamination as these needle-free IV connectors are one-use products.
BUSINESS
Cholesterol Testing Services Market is estimated to surpass US$ 22.6 Billion with CAGR 7.8% by 2028

Cholesterol is a natural atom, which is found in every one of the cells of the body. Cholesterol is the forerunner to nutrient D and certain chemicals. Expansion in cholesterol levels in the blood could prompt the development of plaque (atherosclerosis). Elevated cholesterol has no symptoms. A blood test is the best way to distinguish elevated cholesterol. Cholesterol testing supports estimating cholesterol and fatty substance levels in the blood and it is called lipoprotein profiling or lipoprotein investigation. Blood cholesterol testing helps to lessen the danger of stroke, coronary episodes, and fringe conduit illnesses.
BUSINESS
Endodontics Devices Market Market Is Expected to Exhibit a Strong 5.1% CAGR, to Inspire a Growth up to US$ 2,580.6 Million by 2028 | DENTSPLY SIRONA, Danaher Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent, Ultradent Products

Global Endodontics Devices Market Growth Is Driven By High Prevalence of Untreated Tooth Decay. Endodontic procedures are the most common procedure performed on teeth. Root canals are performed by removing the pulp and nerve inside the tooth. The pulp is an essential part of the tooth, because it contains the nerve and blood vessels of the tooth. If left untreated, the pulp can become inflamed and die. While both dentists and endodontists can perform root canal procedures, they usually use an advanced tool and more experience to perform them properly.
BUSINESS
Business
Health
India
Japan
Market Analysis
Netherlands
Diseases & Treatments
Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 5,864.7 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2021 and 2028

Intraosseous infusion (IO) devices, such as bone injection gun, can be used in critical situations where immediate response is required. Bone injection gun can be used in immediate medical intervention. The preferred site of administration for people over 12 years is 1 cm proximal to tibial tuberosity and proximal tibia 2 cm medial and 1 cm medial and 2 cm distal to tibial tuberosity for less than 12 year age.
BUSINESS
Face Mask Market Size to Reach USD 76.72 Billion in 2028 Growing at a CAGR of 5.2%, according to Emergen Research

Emergen Research has published its latest report titled “Face Mask Market, By Product Type (Surgical Masks, Respirators, N-series, P-series, R-series, and Others), By Material Type (Polyurethane, Polypropylene, Polyester, Cotton, Others), By Usability (Disposable Face Masks, Reusable Face Masks), By End-use (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Research Institutes, Industries, Individuals), and By Region, Forecast to 2028”
BUSINESS
Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.5% And estimated to surpass US$ 27,543.1 Million by 2028

Sterile injectables are pharmaceutical products used to deliver high concentration of a drug into a patient’s body so that the body can metabolize the drug more effectively. It has become one of the most commonly used therapeutic modalities in all areas of medicine. Sterile injectables have helped reduce costs related to treatment and have enabled the introduction of important new drugs into the health care system. It also helps reduce exposure to infection, side effects and wastage of resources due to their ability to form a permanent seal with the walls of blood vessels.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Titanium Alloy market was valued at 4650 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to reach 6810 million US$ by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period between 2021 and 2027

Titanium Alloy Market research provides extensive information on emerging trends, market drivers, development opportunities, and market restraints that may affect the industry's market dynamics. It includes a product, application, and competitive analysis, as well as a thorough examination of the market segments. This market research focuses on new product launches, untapped geographies, recent breakthroughs, and investments. This report contains detailed information on profitable emerging markets as well as a market penetration analysis across key segments. The market research looks at key players, key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, as well as current innovation and corporate policies.
BUSINESS
Seasonings and Spices Market 2021 Expected to Reach US$ 17300 million and Growing at CAGR Of 3.1% By 2028

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Seasonings and Spices Market – Global Research Report 2021-2028". The global Seasonings and Spices market is estimated at 14000 million US$ in 2021 and is expected to 17300 million US$ by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2028.
MARKETS
Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market To Reach USD 11.9 Billion By 2028 With CAGR of 11.6% | Reports And Data

The rising need to outsource analytical testing services for decreased manufacturing costs and augmented operational efficiency is a key market growth driver. New York, December 28,2021 – The global healthcare analytical testing services market size is expected to reach USD 11.9 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.6%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The global market growth is significantly accelerated by the rising need for outsourcing healthcare analytical testing services, the growing number of contract research organizations, increasing clinical trials being performed worldwide, and the surging adoption of the quality-by-design approach among pharmaceutical companies. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies worldwide are outsource healthcare analytical testing services to streamline drug manufacturing processes, ease the end-to-end stages of drug discovery, reduce their capital expenditure, and raise profit margins. Healthcare analytical testing services are also leveraged by these companies to reduce the time required for process validation, facilitate clinical trials and commercial launch of drugs, offer in-depth insights into patient records and hospital management, and improve patient outcomes. The significant rise of the biopharmaceutical sector, augmented focus on employing specialized testing services for biologics and biosimilars, and the growing development of biopharmaceutical drugs and products are further expected to propel the global healthcare analytical testing services market growth in the near future. However, the lack of technical expertise and skills and risks of user data breach associated with healthcare analytical testing services are specific factors expected to restrain the growth of this market in the upcoming years.
BUSINESS
ATP Assays Market To Reach USD 472.6 Million By 2028 With CAGR of 10.5% | Reports And Data

The expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors worldwide and the rising need for food & drug safety are the key market growth propellers. New York, December 30,2021 – The global ATP assays market size is expected to reach USD 472.6 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.5%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The global market growth is primarily attributed to the growing demand for advanced, high-performance ATP assays in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and food & beverage sectors. The increasing prevalence of life-threatening diseases like cancer, the rapid spread of severely infectious diseases, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and the growing occurrence of water-borne and food-borne illnesses are the other significant parameters accountable for the global ATP assays market’s steady growth. Moreover, the ever-increasing need for safer drugs and food products, fast-paced adoption of food contamination testing methods across various sectors, and the rising focus on laboratory hygiene have further stimulated the market growth.
BUSINESS
Solvent Evaporation Market To Reach USD 926.8 Million By 2028 With CAGR of 7.5% | Reports And Data

The rising demand for technologically upgraded industrial evaporators and increasing research activities are the vital market growth parameters. New York, December 31, 2021 – The global solvent evaporation market size is expected to reach USD 926.8 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.5%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The global solvent evaporation market has gained immense traction in recent years, owing to the growing demand for highly-advanced industrial evaporators, rising focus on new drug development, higher government investments in the pharmaceutical industry, and increasing collaborations among pharmaceutical companies and academic & research institutions. The other vital factors responsible for the growth of the global solvent evaporation market are the surging number of clinical and research laboratories, the growing emphasis on laboratory automation, soaring demand for large-molecule biopharmaceutical ingredients, and the escalating need for pure and safe pharmaceutical drug samples.
BUSINESS
Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market Size Is Anticipated To Reach USD 3459.1 Million at a CAGR of 23.4% By 2028 | Addex Therapeutics Ltd., Affectis Pharmaceuticals AG, Genzyme Corp, Lead Discovery Center GmbH

The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market Is Growing with the Increasing Prevalence of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease. The global charcot-marie-tooth disease market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3459.1 Million in 2027 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 23.4% over the forecast period (2018-2026), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.
BUSINESS
Pulmonary Edema Therapeutics Market to grow on a translational note going forward with accelerated approval pathway for several therapies | Novartis International AG, Cytokinetics Inc., Amgen Inc

Although there is limited evidence supporting the effectiveness of current treatments, there are a number of promising new drugs in the pipeline. In addition to the existing treatments, some of these therapies are still being developed and evaluated in clinical trials. Non-invasive ventilation and nitrates are the mainstays of pulmonary edema therapy. Diuretics are used in higher doses, but are associated with transient declines in renal function. The best treatment for pulmonary edema involves using herbal remedies. They are considered effective and are not harmful to the body. The herbal medicines used are known to improve oxygenation and reduce extracellular fluid. The most effective treatment involves using nitrates, diuretics, and nitrates. In the case of acute pulmonary edema, the drug used should be prescribed by a doctor.
HEALTH
Laboratory Equipment Services Market To Reach USD 29.8 Billion By 2028 | Reports And Data

Increased government funding and grants for research organizations and academic institutes are predicted to bolster the global market growth. New York, December 28,2021 – The global Laboratory Equipment Services market size is expected to reach USD 29.8 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 13.6%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rapidly expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, increased government funding for research organizations and academic institutions, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies’ increasing initiatives towards research & development activities are pivotal factors accountable for the global Laboratory Equipment Services market growth. The rising prevalence of acute and chronic ailments worldwide, augmented need for accurate disease diagnosis, growing adoption of safety testing measures across food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries, and increasing government support for biomedical research & development programs are the other vital aspects of the global market growth.
INDUSTRY

