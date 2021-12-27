ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interstitial Cystitis Drugs Market – What are the Driving Factors and How Companies are Responding Accordingly, Players Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Co., Johnson & Johnson, Mylan NV, Novartis AG

By Coherent Market Insights
Medagadget.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe market for Interstitial Cystitis Drugs is characterized by the increasing number of new drugs being introduced in the market. This condition is a chronic complication of uric acid deficiency. There are several available treatments, which include intravenous, oral, and symptomatic. Interstitial cystitis is a chronic disease that causes discomfort in...

www.medgadget.com

abc23.com

Johnson & Johnson Booster Update

According to Johnson and Johnson their covid booster shot protects people against severe illness from the Omicron variant. A study from South Africa shows vaccine effectiveness rose 84% two to four weeks after a booster shot. & A study from the US Shows people who got two doses of Pfizer’s...
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Pulmonary Edema Therapeutics Market to grow on a translational note going forward with accelerated approval pathway for several therapies | Novartis International AG, Cytokinetics Inc., Amgen Inc

Although there is limited evidence supporting the effectiveness of current treatments, there are a number of promising new drugs in the pipeline. In addition to the existing treatments, some of these therapies are still being developed and evaluated in clinical trials. Non-invasive ventilation and nitrates are the mainstays of pulmonary edema therapy. Diuretics are used in higher doses, but are associated with transient declines in renal function. The best treatment for pulmonary edema involves using herbal remedies. They are considered effective and are not harmful to the body. The herbal medicines used are known to improve oxygenation and reduce extracellular fluid. The most effective treatment involves using nitrates, diuretics, and nitrates. In the case of acute pulmonary edema, the drug used should be prescribed by a doctor.
HEALTH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Eli Lilly’s launch of tirzepatide will strengthen its T2D market share

Eli Lilly’s new dual glucagon-like peptide-1/gastric inhibitory peptide (GLP-1/GIP) agonist, tirzepatide, is likely to gain significant market share across the GLP-1 class and the wide type 2 diabetes (T2D) market. Eli Lilly has gained significant market share across the GLP-1 and sodium-glucose transport protein-2 (SGLT-2) drug classes with Trulicity (dulaglutide) and Jardiance (empagliflozin), respectively. In head-to-head studies, the company has proven that tirzepatide has superiority over its main competitor, Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide. The dual agonist has also proven to be efficacious in tackling obesity and cardiovascular risk factors associated with T2D. As such, it is likely to maintain Eli Lilly’s long-term dominance in the GLP-1 space after the patent expiry of Trulicity in 2027. Additionally, the strong clinical data relating to obesity provides access to an entirely separate market and directly competes with Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy (semaglutide). Key opinion leaders (KOLs) interviewed by GlobalData have reported that they are keen to prescribe a therapy that can address levels of glycated hemoglobin and obesity.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Acromegaly Treatment Market will generate new growth opportunities 2021-2028 | Pfizer Inc., Novartis Pharma AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Midatech Pharma PLC

Acromegaly is an uncommon health issue caused because of the abundance creation of growth hormone by the pituitary gland, influencing a patient’s actual appearance and inward organs. It is triggered by pituitary cancer (adenoma), however, in uncommon cases, acromegaly indications can be seen because of insufficient control of growth hormone-emitting cells by the nerve center. Unusual expansion of hands, arms, feet, legs, and head, and continuous changes in facial elements, for example, eye-temple, lower jaw, and nose are noticeable manifestations of this issue. Untreated acromegaly prompts genuine and life-threatening difficulties like cardiomyopathy and ventricular arrhythmia. Blood tests to gauge levels of growth hormones or insulin-like growth elements and imaging of cancers through MRI sweep and CT examine are usually utilized analytic ways to deal with recognize acromegaly. A few drugs are 90% powerful in contracting growth, in any case, the achievement pace of type of treatment changes depending on age, wellbeing, or clinical history of patients. As per the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), 14,230 people of the U.S. were determined to have pituitary gland cancer in 2017, of which greater part are harmless growth. Moreover, in 2017, the National Organization for Rare Disorders assessed the pervasiveness pace of acromegaly as 50-70 individuals for every million and 3 new cases happen per million consistently, which is relied upon to build the demand for acromegaly treatment market.
HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Oncology Drugs Market Report Outlines Revenue Share, SWOT Analysis and Supply Chain Outlook, Players Roche,Celgene,Johnson & Johnson,Pfizer,Sanofi,Bristol-Meyers Squibb

Oncology drugs and meds have turned into an expanding business for players in the drug business. Significant drug companies are centered on assembling and advancement of an oncology drug. Market players have oncology drugs in the pipeline, which are relied upon to be in the market as likely meds in not so distant future. Additionally, the global oncology market is relied upon to acquire a critical footing with the expanding predominance of disease. As per the National Cancer Institute, malignant growth is among the main sources of death around the world, which represented around 14 million new cases and 8.2 million disease-related passings in 2012. The quantity of new disease cases is projected to ascend to 22 million in not so distant future. The significant contenders are centered on creating effective therapy for explicit sort of malignant growth which is relied upon to be a conspicuous variable to expand the global oncology drugs market.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Krabbe Disease Drugs Market Drivers, Growth Prospect and Current Scenario 2021-2031 | GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis

Market research on most trending report Global “Krabbe Disease Drugs” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Krabbe Disease Drugs market state of affairs. The Krabbe Disease Drugs marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Krabbe Disease Drugs report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Krabbe Disease Drugs Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bloomberglaw.com

Eli Lilly’s Cheaper Insulin Drug Is Second to Win FDA Approval

Americans living with diabetes have yet another option for insulin treatment after the Food and Drug Administration approved a second lower-cost product that acts nearly identical to the biologic drug. The FDA on Monday gave the green light to. Eli Lilly & Co.’s. biosimilar Rezvoglar as part of the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Pet Health Products Market Future Business Opportunities 2021-2028 | Abbott Laboratories, Central Garden & Pet Company, Bayer AG, Embrace Pet Insurance Agency LLC

A companion or pet animal is an animal kept in the protection, company or entertainment of an individual. Generally dogs and cats are preferred as pets, though house rabbits, parrots, guinea pigs, and fancy rats have also become popular choices. The acceptance of western culture and changing lifestyles in emerging economies such as India and China, has increased the adoption of pet animals, which in turn is supporting the growth of the pet health products market. Pet ownership is largely considered to be status symbols in emerging economies. Cats and dogs are usually adopted by the populace for psychological and therapeutic benefits.
PET SERVICES
Medagadget.com

Cushings Syndrome Market Upsurge Forecast Report 2028 with Latest Industry Developements 2021 | Corcept Therapeutics Inc., HRA Pharma, Strongbridge Biopharma plc., and Novartis AG.

Cushing’s syndrome is characterized by over production of hormone cortisol over a long period of time. The most common cause is the use of steroid drugs, but it can also occur from overproduction of cortisol by the adrenal glands. Cushing syndrome can result in exaggerated facial roundness, weight gain around the midsection and upper back, thinning of arms and legs.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson JNJ, -0.72% inched 0.44% higher to $172.31 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. SPX,. -0.26%. falling 0.30% to 4,778.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -0.16%. falling 0.25% to 36,398.08. This...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Biogen shares slump after Samsung Biologics denial of buyout report

Biogen shares slumped 5% in early premarket action after Samsung Biologics called a media report it was about to buy the U.S. company "not true." The brief statement didn't elaborate on what was inaccurate about the Korean Economic Daily report which said Biogen could be purchased for about $42 billion, which boosted the Alzheimer drug maker stock by 9% on Wednesday.
STOCKS
Medagadget.com

Laboratory Mixer Market To Reach USD 2.25 Billion By 2027 | Reports And Data

The global laboratory mixer market is projected to be valued at USD 2.25 billion by end of 2027 from USD 1.6 billion in 2020, expanding at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The factors such as increasing investment in the research and development especially from the pharmaceutical industries along with increasing demand for laboratory mixers from various applications. Laboratory mixer is one of the primary equipment, which gas applications such as blending, mixing, and agitating mixtures. Demand for these mixers are increasing substantially as the research laboratories are widely accepting mixers during their newer researches especially across pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. This growing demand for advanced mixers is directly fueling growth of the market and is expected to be same during the forecast period.
BUSINESS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Neurotherapeutic Drugs Market Geographical region, Key players, Sales volume and Demand Analysis Upto 2021 to 2031 | Abbott, BD, Novartis AG

Market research on most trending report Global “Neurotherapeutic Drugs” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Neurotherapeutic Drugs market state of affairs. The Neurotherapeutic Drugs marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Neurotherapeutic Drugs report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Neurotherapeutic Drugs Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
INDUSTRY
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Diacetone Acrylamide Market Outlook Research Report 2022 Research, Revenue & Forecast Displayed By || ThromboGenics NV, Allergan PLC, Bayer AG

Global Diacetone Acrylamide market looks into a report for investigation of the Diacetone Acrylamide marketplace showing the most recent situation in the market. It anticipates the market development in the up and coming years. The report evaluates different perspectives deciding the market extensions and additionally the volume of the Diacetone Acrylamide market. It features the aggressive business foundation of the Diacetone Acrylamide industry overview alongside the synopsis of the overall Diacetone Acrylamide market players.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

ATP Assays Market To Reach USD 472.6 Million By 2028 With CAGR of 10.5% | Reports And Data

The expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors worldwide and the rising need for food & drug safety are the key market growth propellers. New York, December 30,2021 – The global ATP assays market size is expected to reach USD 472.6 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.5%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The global market growth is primarily attributed to the growing demand for advanced, high-performance ATP assays in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and food & beverage sectors. The increasing prevalence of life-threatening diseases like cancer, the rapid spread of severely infectious diseases, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and the growing occurrence of water-borne and food-borne illnesses are the other significant parameters accountable for the global ATP assays market’s steady growth. Moreover, the ever-increasing need for safer drugs and food products, fast-paced adoption of food contamination testing methods across various sectors, and the rising focus on laboratory hygiene have further stimulated the market growth.
BUSINESS

