Although there is limited evidence supporting the effectiveness of current treatments, there are a number of promising new drugs in the pipeline. In addition to the existing treatments, some of these therapies are still being developed and evaluated in clinical trials. Non-invasive ventilation and nitrates are the mainstays of pulmonary edema therapy. Diuretics are used in higher doses, but are associated with transient declines in renal function. The best treatment for pulmonary edema involves using herbal remedies. They are considered effective and are not harmful to the body. The herbal medicines used are known to improve oxygenation and reduce extracellular fluid. The most effective treatment involves using nitrates, diuretics, and nitrates. In the case of acute pulmonary edema, the drug used should be prescribed by a doctor.

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO