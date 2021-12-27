ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Pulmonary Edema Therapeutics Market to grow on a translational note going forward with accelerated approval pathway for several therapies | Novartis International AG, Cytokinetics Inc., Amgen Inc

By Coherent Market Insights
Medagadget.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough there is limited evidence supporting the effectiveness of current treatments, there are a number of promising new drugs in the pipeline. In addition to the existing treatments, some of these therapies are still being developed and evaluated in clinical trials. Non-invasive ventilation and nitrates are the mainstays of pulmonary edema...

www.medgadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medagadget.com

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market Size Is Anticipated To Reach USD 3459.1 Million at a CAGR of 23.4% By 2028 | Addex Therapeutics Ltd., Affectis Pharmaceuticals AG, Genzyme Corp, Lead Discovery Center GmbH

The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market Is Growing with the Increasing Prevalence of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease. The global charcot-marie-tooth disease market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3459.1 Million in 2027 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 23.4% over the forecast period (2018-2026), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.
BUSINESS
Phramalive.com

Novartis Bolsters Retinal Gene Therapy Position with Gyroscope Therapeutics Acquisition

Novartis Bolsters Retinal Gene Therapy Position with $1.5 Billion Acquisition. Novartis is expanding its position in gene therapy and retinal diseases with the $1.5 billion acquisition of UK-based ocular gene therapy company Gyroscope Therapeutics. The acquisition builds on Novartis’ previous expansions in ophthalmology gene therapy, which included the 2020 acquisition...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Acromegaly Treatment Market will generate new growth opportunities 2021-2028 | Pfizer Inc., Novartis Pharma AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Midatech Pharma PLC

Acromegaly is an uncommon health issue caused because of the abundance creation of growth hormone by the pituitary gland, influencing a patient’s actual appearance and inward organs. It is triggered by pituitary cancer (adenoma), however, in uncommon cases, acromegaly indications can be seen because of insufficient control of growth hormone-emitting cells by the nerve center. Unusual expansion of hands, arms, feet, legs, and head, and continuous changes in facial elements, for example, eye-temple, lower jaw, and nose are noticeable manifestations of this issue. Untreated acromegaly prompts genuine and life-threatening difficulties like cardiomyopathy and ventricular arrhythmia. Blood tests to gauge levels of growth hormones or insulin-like growth elements and imaging of cancers through MRI sweep and CT examine are usually utilized analytic ways to deal with recognize acromegaly. A few drugs are 90% powerful in contracting growth, in any case, the achievement pace of type of treatment changes depending on age, wellbeing, or clinical history of patients. As per the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), 14,230 people of the U.S. were determined to have pituitary gland cancer in 2017, of which greater part are harmless growth. Moreover, in 2017, the National Organization for Rare Disorders assessed the pervasiveness pace of acromegaly as 50-70 individuals for every million and 3 new cases happen per million consistently, which is relied upon to build the demand for acromegaly treatment market.
HEALTH
Benzinga

Amgen's Otezla Wins FDA Approval For Psoriasis, Regardless Of Severity Level

The FDA has approved Amgen Inc's (NASDAQ: AMGN) Otezla (apremilast) to treat adult patients with plaque psoriasis who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy. With this expanded indication, Otezla is now the first and only oral treatment approved in adult patients with plaque psoriasis across all severities, including mild, moderate, and severe.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Amgen Inc#Therapeutics#Novartis International Ag#Cytokinetics Inc#Celularity Inc#Astrazeneca#Covid
Medagadget.com

Erythropoietin Drugs Market Expected to Expand at a Steady 2021-2028 | Amgen, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Novartis

Erythropoietin alfa is generally used to treat frailty and increment the red platelets include in the body. Erythropoietin drugs are created in vitro by removing the erythropoietin from the human body and creating it using recombinant DNA innovation. Erythropoietin drugs are additionally used to treat pallor incited from disease, numerous myeloma, and HIV-related iron deficiency. Recombinant DNA innovation has permitted analysts to foster manufactured types of erythropoietin, for example, epoetin alfa, epoetin beta, epoetin delta, and epoetin omega. The erythropoietin drugs market has seen solid reception in the malignant growth and HIV-related paleness treatment. The erythropoietin alfa biosimilars have acquired a huge foothold in the next two years and the market will observe the presentation of new biosimilars as the current erythropoietin drugs go through patent lapse.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
targetedonc.com

FDA Cracks Down on Dangling Accelerated Approvals in 2021, Pathway Is Scrutinized

An industry-wide evaluation of accelerated oncology drug approvals, where clinical benefit was not verified in subsequent confirmatory trials, called 10 immunotherapy indications into question this year. In 2021, the FDA's crack down on accelerated approvals meant the removal of several immunotherapy indications from the US market. In an editorial from...
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Cara Therapeutics wins CMS grants for newly approved pruritus therapy

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) announced that the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) greenlighted a form of reimbursement for KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection in the anti-pruritic functional category. The Transitional Drug Add-On Payment Adjustment (TDAPA) issued for KORSUVA (difelikefalin) will take effect from April 04, 2022, the company said. Informing...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Cushings Syndrome Market Upsurge Forecast Report 2028 with Latest Industry Developements 2021 | Corcept Therapeutics Inc., HRA Pharma, Strongbridge Biopharma plc., and Novartis AG.

Cushing’s syndrome is characterized by over production of hormone cortisol over a long period of time. The most common cause is the use of steroid drugs, but it can also occur from overproduction of cortisol by the adrenal glands. Cushing syndrome can result in exaggerated facial roundness, weight gain around the midsection and upper back, thinning of arms and legs.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Phramalive.com

U.S. FDA approves AstraZeneca-Amgen drug for severe asthma

(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and Amgen’s (AMGN.O) drug, Tezspire, to treat severe asthma for those aged 12 years and older, the companies said on Friday. The approval is based on late-stage trial data that showed the drug cut the rate of...
HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Substantiation through Digitization to Drive the Botulinum Toxin Market

The Botulinum Toxin Market is expected to grow on a persistent note in the future. With AI making its mark everywhere, how could the healthcare vertical be left behind? Abnormalities in the medical scans could be easily spotted by radiologists with the help of machine learning. Likewise, the healthcare vertical is poised to develop on a ravishing note with technological advancements on the anvil in the next decade.
ECONOMY
Medagadget.com

Root Canal Sealer Market | Expansive Coverage on the Novel Profit-Yielding Sources

Root canal sealers are utilized to seal space between the dentinal divider and obturating center interface. Root canal sealers make up for shortfalls and inconsistencies in root canals and parallel and extra canals just as occupy the space among center and adornment filling materials in the horizontal buildup. It likewise fills in as greases during obturation interaction and goes about as an antimicrobial specialist.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Increasing Applications of DNA Origami in the Manufacture of Drug Delivery Systems is a Key Factor Driving DNA Origami Market Revenue Growth, says Emergen Research

Emergen Research has published its latest report titled “DNA Origami Market, By Type (Single-stranded Scaffold DNA, Folding Kits, Staple Strand Oligos), By Structure (Static, Active), By Application (Nanorobots and Fluorescence Studies, Enzyme-substrate Studies, Studies of Molecular Motors, Light, Energy, and Microscopy Studies, DNA Origami Drug Delivery, Biosensors, Others), and By Region, Forecast to 2028”
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market To Reach USD 223.3 Million By 2028 CAGR of 7% | Reports And Data

Growing demand for advanced devices to provide controlled drugs is a significant factor influencing growth of the market. New York, December 30,2021 – The dual chamber prefilled syringes market is expected to be valued at USD 223.3 million by end of 2028 from a value of USD 130 million in 2020, expanding at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period. Double-chamber syringes are designed as a drug and device combination product, which enables the reconstitution and administration of drugs in fixed doses. This growth of the market is attributable to the factors such as growing inclination toward lyophilized drugs, bio-based medicines across the globe, robust applications across administration of drugs, and demand for improved drug administration. Rising drugs administration activities along with growing adoption of dual chamber prefilled syringes for better administration is driving growth of its market.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

ATP Assays Market To Reach USD 472.6 Million By 2028 With CAGR of 10.5% | Reports And Data

The expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors worldwide and the rising need for food & drug safety are the key market growth propellers. New York, December 30,2021 – The global ATP assays market size is expected to reach USD 472.6 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.5%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The global market growth is primarily attributed to the growing demand for advanced, high-performance ATP assays in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and food & beverage sectors. The increasing prevalence of life-threatening diseases like cancer, the rapid spread of severely infectious diseases, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and the growing occurrence of water-borne and food-borne illnesses are the other significant parameters accountable for the global ATP assays market’s steady growth. Moreover, the ever-increasing need for safer drugs and food products, fast-paced adoption of food contamination testing methods across various sectors, and the rising focus on laboratory hygiene have further stimulated the market growth.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market To Reach USD 11.9 Billion By 2028 With CAGR of 11.6% | Reports And Data

The rising need to outsource analytical testing services for decreased manufacturing costs and augmented operational efficiency is a key market growth driver. New York, December 28,2021 – The global healthcare analytical testing services market size is expected to reach USD 11.9 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.6%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The global market growth is significantly accelerated by the rising need for outsourcing healthcare analytical testing services, the growing number of contract research organizations, increasing clinical trials being performed worldwide, and the surging adoption of the quality-by-design approach among pharmaceutical companies. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies worldwide are outsource healthcare analytical testing services to streamline drug manufacturing processes, ease the end-to-end stages of drug discovery, reduce their capital expenditure, and raise profit margins. Healthcare analytical testing services are also leveraged by these companies to reduce the time required for process validation, facilitate clinical trials and commercial launch of drugs, offer in-depth insights into patient records and hospital management, and improve patient outcomes. The significant rise of the biopharmaceutical sector, augmented focus on employing specialized testing services for biologics and biosimilars, and the growing development of biopharmaceutical drugs and products are further expected to propel the global healthcare analytical testing services market growth in the near future. However, the lack of technical expertise and skills and risks of user data breach associated with healthcare analytical testing services are specific factors expected to restrain the growth of this market in the upcoming years.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Laboratory Equipment Services Market To Reach USD 29.8 Billion By 2028 | Reports And Data

Increased government funding and grants for research organizations and academic institutes are predicted to bolster the global market growth. New York, December 28,2021 – The global Laboratory Equipment Services market size is expected to reach USD 29.8 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 13.6%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rapidly expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, increased government funding for research organizations and academic institutions, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies’ increasing initiatives towards research & development activities are pivotal factors accountable for the global Laboratory Equipment Services market growth. The rising prevalence of acute and chronic ailments worldwide, augmented need for accurate disease diagnosis, growing adoption of safety testing measures across food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries, and increasing government support for biomedical research & development programs are the other vital aspects of the global market growth.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

The Wearable Injectors Market to Be Defined By Exceptional Digitization

The Wearable Injectors Market is estimated to grow on a diligent note in the forecast period. Today, social proof could be equated with digital currency. In other words, people go for digital reviews, signals, and testimonials before deciding on the doctor/hospital. This social proof works better with telehealth, and also goes beyond region-wise obstacles. This would all be about the healthcare vertical going forward.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy