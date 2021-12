Over the past few years, national park visitors helped document a slew of new species records in the Smokies using a community science app called iNaturalist. Thanks to the app and a community science project called Smokies Most Wanted, more than 70 species were recently added to the list of over 21,000 species known to Great Smoky Mountains National Park. A project of Discover Life in America, Smokies Most Wanted encourages visitors to record the life they encounter in the park. In doing so, participants help find new species in the park, fill in gaps in our knowledge of where and when known species occur, track nonnative species, and more.

SCIENCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO