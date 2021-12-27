ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Famous Ultra-Orthodox Author Found Dead After Claims of Abuse

By TPS / Tazpit News Agency
The Jewish Press
 4 days ago

Chaim Walder, 53, a famous Ultra-Orthodox author and influencer, died in an apparent act of suicide on Monday after facing numerous allegations of sexual abuse of minors. After 22 testimonies of sexual exploitation emerged against Walder, he was found dead at the Segulah Cometary near Beni Brak next to his deceased...

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Disturbed Socialite Found Guilty of Crimes Against Children

NEW YORK — Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted Wednesday afternoon of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by the American millionaire Jeffrey Epstein. According to reports, jurors deliberated for five full days before finding Maxwell guilty of five of six counts. With the maximum prison terms for each charge ranging from five to 40 years in prison, Maxwell faces the likelihood of years behind bars — an outcome long sought by women who spent years fighting in civil courts to hold her accountable for her role in recruiting and grooming Epstein’s teenage victims and sometimes joining in the…
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Sex Abuse#Ultra Orthodox#Beni Brak#Israeli#Haaretz
Shine My Crown

Chicago Woman Killed By Her Police Officer Boyfriend After Confronting Him With Cheating Claims

A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
CHICAGO, IL
The US Sun

‘I saw Laci Peterson AFTER police say she was killed by her husband Scott – but I was ignored by cops’

A WITNESS claimed she saw Laci Peterson walking her dog after the time that cops said she was murdered by her husband Scott but her testimony was not heard at trial. At least three people claimed to have seen the eight-month pregnant woman on the morning of December 24, 2002, at around 10.30am, an hour after Peterson was said to have left the home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
mynews13.com

Police: Baby dead after being found unresponsive with cocaine in system

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Brevard County mother is behind bars, months after Melbourne Police say her 18-month-old daughter was found unresponsive in her camper-style trailer on Bluebird Blvd, following a 911 call. According to a news release from Melbourne Police Department, when police arrived, they found the baby on...
MELBOURNE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Radar Online.com

Police Arrest Boyfriend Of Kim Kardashian Former Business Manager, Accused Of Stuffing Woman Into A Trunk

The boyfriend of Kim Kardashian's former business manager Angela 'Angie' Kukawski — who police believe was murdered earlier this month — has been arrested. According to ABC7, 55-year-old Kukawski's partner 49-year-old Jason Barker was arrested in connection with the killing. Law enforcement sources reveal LAPD had been investigating Kukawski's death for a week before they brought in Barker.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

CNN Jake Tapper's Former Producer Rick Saleeby Is Being Investigated Over Allegations Involving 'Potential Juvenile Victims'

CNN host Jake Tapper's former senior producer Rick Saleeby is currently under probe by the authorities after being accused of committing a crime involving "potential juvenile victims." The report comes weeks after CNN producer John Griffin was arrested over criminal charges involving minors. Article continues below advertisement. According to Fox...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Key FBI informant in Michigan governor kidnapping case charged with fraud

In a fresh development to the high-profile Michigan governor kidnapping case, a key FBI informant has been charged with fraud.Wisconsin native Stephen Robeson was handed the charge last week, accused of defrauding a couple out of an SUV by convincing them to donate to a ‘charity’. He used a fabricated anti-child sex trafficking non-profit as a cover story, the criminal complaint states (via Buzzfeed).Both he, and his accomplice wife, Kimberley Robeson, face up to three and a half years in prison if convicted. These developments complicate an already fraught domestic terrorism case, involving a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman released from jail after conviction for 1991 killing of her five-year-old son is overturned

A mother jailed for killing her five-year-old son in 1991 has had her 2016 conviction thrown out after a review found there was not enough evidence to uphold it.Michelle Lodzinski was convicted of killing her son, Timothy Wiltsey, 25 years after he was last seen alive, after a breakthrough in the cold case in 2014 led to her arrest.Despite a jury finding her guilty two years later, New Jersey’s Supreme Court has now found that prosecutors failed to present enough evidence to prove that she deliberately caused his death.Ms Lodzinski was considered a prime suspect from the outset, due to...
ACCIDENTS
CBS New York

COVID-19 Fears Hanging Over Ghislaine Maxwell Trial As Deliberations Continue For A Fifth Day

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Wednesday marked the fifth day of deliberations in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein‘s former girlfriend and associate. She’s facing charges, including sex trafficking, conspiracy and enticement of a minor. The pressure is on as the judge said an astronomical spike of COVID-19 cases in the area could derail proceedings. The jury and trial participants will have to quarantine if anyone involved catches the virus, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported. Throughout the trial, 60-year-old Maxwell was at times cheerful when interacting with lawyers and family members like her siblings. She actively passed notes with her attorneys and was seemingly...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy