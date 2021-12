Your perspective on the year that was 2021 likely depends on if you’re a glass half empty or half full type of person. Half full: Trump was defeated and despite their best efforts to overturn a free and fair election, Joe Biden took office. Half empty: There was a freaking insurrection and Trumpism is now a self-sustaining organism that doesn’t even need Trump anymore. Half full: The vaccines are safe, effective and the Biden administration did an excellent job making sure we all have access. Half full: 30% of the country is in a cult and refuses to take them.

POLITICS ・ 11 HOURS AGO