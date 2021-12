Snow has continued to fall across the Puget Sound region on Tuesday, with the potential for more by the end of the week. While Monday was largely without snowy weather for most of the day, it picked up again overnight. Light snow is expected to linger across the South Sound area through Tuesday morning, before tapering off as temperatures begin to increase in the afternoon. Meteorologists also expect another weather system to arrive late on Wednesday.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO