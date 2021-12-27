A Bitter Cold End to this Year – Mark

Light, fluffy, champagne powder snow has been falling across the Inland Northwest today, and now our roads, sidewalks and parking lots are snow-packed and icy! They will not be melting anytime soon. Temperatures tonight will drop into the low single digits. It could be the coldest night of this arctic intrusion yet! There’s still the possibility of a few flurries through Friday morning, but most of the snow has tapered off. Tomorrow will be a pretty day. Expect periods of bright blue skies and sunshine, which will make that fresh snow look like millions of sparkling diamonds. It will not make good snowballs or snowmen, but it’s fun to ski in! New Year’s Eve plans? Plan to NOT wear a strappy dress and heels. Temperatures will be in the single digits in the evening before diving down below zero by New Year’s morning.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO