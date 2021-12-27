ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Bitter Cold End to this Year – Mark

KXLY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCold region wide with some blowing and drifting snow possible. Cold air will set...

www.kxly.com

KCBD

Winter storm bringing bitter cold, chance of snow into New Year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A strong winter storm will move across New Mexico and West Texas over the next 24 hours. It will bring with it strong winds, bitter cold with wind chills below zero with possible snow accumulations. The greatest potential for accumulations and some travel issues will be...
LUBBOCK, TX
KXLY

The snow is tapering off, but the temperature is going to keep falling! – Kris

Light, fluffy, champagne powder snow has been falling across the Inland Northwest today, and now our roads, sidewalks and parking lots are snow-packed and icy! They will not be melting anytime soon. Temperatures tonight will drop into the low single digits. It could be the coldest night of this arctic intrusion yet! There’s still the possibility of a few flurries through Friday morning, but most of the snow has tapered off. Tomorrow will be a pretty day. Expect periods of bright blue skies and sunshine, which will make that fresh snow look like millions of sparkling diamonds. It will not make good snowballs or snowmen, but it’s fun to ski in! New Year’s Eve plans? Plan to NOT wear a strappy dress and heels. Temperatures will be in the single digits in the evening before diving down below zero by New Year’s morning.
nowdecatur.com

Storms, heavy snow, bitter cold to make travel hazardous

December 31, 2021 – The Illinois Department of Transportation is warning the public the weather throughout the weekend will create hazardous conditions across the state and urging drivers to strongly consider postponing any unnecessary travel. Throughout Illinois, periods of snow, rain and bitter cold should be anticipated, creating extremely slick conditions and poor visibility.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
kotatv.com

Bitterly Cold to Start the New Year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Expect very cold temperatures to start the New Year with feels like temperatures well below zero at midnight tonight. Tomorrow will be cold as well with highs in the teens and single digits. The good news is that there is a big warm-up in the forecast for Sunday. Highs for Sunday afternoon are expected to be in the 40s. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be warmer as well, before we cool back down for Wednesday and Thursday.
RAPID CITY, SD
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Frostbite a Real Threat This Weekend with Bitterly Cold Temperatures

The weather is turning bitterly cold and we could see subzero temperatures this weekend, frostbite could be a real threat for people to be aware of. Greene County Public Health Director Becky Wolf says frostbite is when different body parts are freezing, which can lead to permanent body damage and possible amputation. She tells Raccoon Valley Radio the extremities that are the most susceptible to frostbite include the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers and toes. The beginning stages of frostbite include a reddish color and painful looking skin. The more advanced stages include white or yellowish-grey skin, with firm or a waxy texture and the infected body part will feel numb.
