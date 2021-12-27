Robbers make away with car full of presents for Mississippi woman’s children

A car full of Christmas presents was reported stolen after a gulf coast woman went to return to her car and realized the keys were missing.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that Dashua Thompson, a single mother of two, was at the Treasure Bay Casino on Christmas Day when she realized that not only were her keys missing, so was her car that was parked in the casino parking lot. The car was filled with presents for her children, Thompson said.

Thompson filed a report with the Biloxi Police Department, which is investigating the incident.

An official at the Biloxi Police Department said similar crimes of opportunity — when victims get distracted and inadvertently leave keys and others items in view for someone to steal — are common at the casinos.

Thompson drives an off-white 2016 Nissan Rouge with a custom tag that reads D AYANA, with a cheetah-print frame.

If you see or have any information, you’re urged to contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641.