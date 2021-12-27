ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Robbers make away with car full of presents for Mississippi woman’s children

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03FoJP_0dWeR3aJ00

A car full of Christmas presents was reported stolen after a gulf coast woman went to return to her car and realized the keys were missing.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that Dashua Thompson, a single mother of two, was at the Treasure Bay Casino on Christmas Day when she realized that not only were her keys missing, so was her car that was parked in the casino parking lot. The car was filled with presents for her children, Thompson said.

Thompson filed a report with the Biloxi Police Department, which is investigating the incident.

An official at the Biloxi Police Department said similar crimes of opportunity — when victims get distracted and inadvertently leave keys and others items in view for someone to steal — are common at the casinos.

Thompson drives an off-white 2016 Nissan Rouge with a custom tag that reads D AYANA, with a cheetah-print frame.

If you see or have any information, you’re urged to contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Biloxi, MS
Biloxi, MS
Crime & Safety
Magnolia State Live

Multiple Mississippi agencies on manhunt. Residents asked to keep cars locked as search for suspect continues.

Multiple Mississippi law enforcement agencies are on a manhunt after a suspect ran a stolen vehicle into the woods and fled on foot. The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office posted a request on social media for all residents to make sure their vehicles are locked with the keys removed while officers continue the manhunt for Willie Gene Qualls.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi Gulf Coast#Robbers#Christmas#Wlox#The Treasure Bay Casino#Nissan Rouge
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi officials looking for escaped state inmate

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office along with other Mississippi law enforcement are on the lookout for an inmate with Panola County ties who has escaped Wednesday. Officials with the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office report that state inmate, Andrew Emerick went off-camera and through a fence at the state inmate work camp in Ackerman.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
Magnolia State Live

Two Mississippi men charged with Christmas Eve kidnapping after victim opens trunk at red light and runs into woods

Two Mississippi men were arrested and charged with kidnapping and pistol-whipping another man early Christmas Eve. Two two men, both of Moss Point, were jailed and charged with kidnapping another Moss Point man, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies said. The 50-year old victim was pistol-whipped and beaten, suffering several...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
62K+
Followers
4K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy