ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownfield, ME

1/4 Brownfield Site Walk

SacopeeValleyNews
SacopeeValleyNews
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 8:00 a.m., the Brownfield Planning Board will hold a site walk for Brownfield Country Market, 107...

www.sacopeevalleynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
SacopeeValleyNews

Parsonsfield Planning Board January Schedule

12:00 p.m. - 20 Federal Road. The Town will hold the following Public Hearings on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.:. Mark Bolton requests a Site Plan Review for the property located on Parsonsfield Tax Map U11 Lot 7 (55 Road Between the Ponds) Rodney Barrett requests a Site...
PARSONSFIELD, ME
SacopeeValleyNews

12/2 & 12/9 Parsonsfield Public Meetings

Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 6:00 p.m., the Parsonsfield Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public meeting to consider the completeness of an application. Boucher Variance - Requesting a variance of dimensional requirements. Property is located on Tax Map R19 Lot 39. Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 6:00 p.m....
PARSONSFIELD, ME
SacopeeValleyNews

Town of Porter Important Notices

Dog licenses are due by Saturday, January 1, 2022, for all dogs 6 months and older. Please bring current Maine rabies and neuter/spay certificate, if applicable. As of January 31, 2022, there will be a $25 late fee. It is illegal for dogs, licensed or unlicensed, to run at large.
PORTER, ME
SacopeeValleyNews

Baldwin Town Clerk Hours

Monday - 8:00 a.m - 12:00 p.m. Tuesday - 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Thursday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. The last Saturday of the month - 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
BALDWIN, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denmark, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
Brownfield, ME
SacopeeValleyNews

Hiram Dog Licenses Available

The Town of Hiram has dog licenses available. All dogs over the age of 6 months are required by law to be licensed. The cost is $6 for neutered dogs, $11 for non-neutered dogs. A late fee of $25 will be charged beginning February 1, 2022.
HIRAM, ME
SacopeeValleyNews

SacopeeValleyNews

Cornish, ME
156
Followers
441
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Sacopee Valley Community News is your best source for local Maine news in Cornish, Hiram, Baldwin, Porter, Parsonsfield, and the surrounding areas. By local people, for local people.

 http://Https://www.sacopeevalleynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy