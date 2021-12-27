ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Azul to take delivery of a new Airbus A321neo painted in a special Disney Minnie Mouse livery

Cover picture for the articleAzul will soon take delivery of the pictured Airbus A321-251NX that will become PR-YJF painted in a special Walt Disney World “Minnie...

