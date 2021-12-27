ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigate video linked to armed intruder arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas

By Staff and wire reports
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
Police guard the Henry VIII gate at Windsor Castle at Windsor, England on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has stayed at Windsor Castle instead of spending Christmas at her Sandringham estate due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Alastair Grant, AP

British police said Monday they were investigating a video linked to a man armed with a crossbow who was arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.

The video, obtained by The Sun newspaper, showed a masked person in a dark hoodie holding a crossbow and addressing the camera with a distorted voice, saying they wanted to “assassinate” Queen Elizabeth II.

The Sun said the video was sent from the suspect’s Snapchat account shortly before he was arrested.

Police said they arrested a 19-year-old man within the grounds of Windsor Castle after a security breach took place on Christmas morning. Officers found a crossbow after searching the man.

They said the man was suspected of breaching a protected site and possessing an offensive weapon, but that he did not enter any buildings.

Police said the suspect, who has not been named, is in custody under the Mental Health Act and “in the care of medical professionals.”

Detectives “are assessing the contents of the video,” police said.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman declined to comment.

The queen, 95, spent the Christmas holidays at Windsor , west of London, having decided not to stay at Sandringham, the royal estate in eastern England where she traditionally spends the festive season with family.

During the holiday, the queen gave her first Christmas speech since the death of her husband , Prince Philip, earlier this year.

"Although it’s a time of great happiness and good cheer for many, Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones," the queen's speech began. "This year, especially, I understand why."

Beside Elizabeth lay a photograph of her with Philip, taken for their diamond wedding anniversary (2007) in Broadlands, Hampshire.

Philip died in April, two months shy of his 100th birthday. Coronavirus restrictions in place at the time of his funeral meant that Elizabeth sat alone – a poignant symbol of how she would spend her life going forward as a widow.

She donned an embossed wool shift dress in Christmas red, an Angela Kelly piece, for the Christmas broadcast, and the sapphire chrysanthemum brooch she wore on her honeymoon and in photographs celebrating her diamond wedding anniversary.

Contributing: David Oliver and Maria Puente, USA TODAY

More: Queen Elizabeth II gives tribute to Prince Philip in first Christmas speech without him

See the precious holiday photo: Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan offer first glimpse of Lilibet Diana

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Police investigate video linked to armed intruder arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas

